Doechii Performs On NPR's Tiny Desk Concert [Video]

Swamp Princess Supremacy: Doechii Performs ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ Hits For NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Published on December 6, 2024

Doechii is one of the most talked-about rising stars in the music industry right now, and after you watch her Tiny Desk Concert, you’ll understand exactly why.

Camp Flog Gnaw

Source: Michael Blackshire / Getty

Fresh off of her sold-out Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour, the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper paid a visit to NPR Music for a Tiny Desk Concert, which premiered on Friday, Dec. 6.

Backed by an all-Black women’s band, the performance featured a nine-person arrangement of horns and vocalists wearing cornrows with beads styled to match Doechii’s.

A good majority of the setlist was off of her 2024 mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, performing through hits including “BOOM BAP,” “BOILED PEANUTS,” “DENIAL IS A RIVER,” “CATFISH,” “NISSAN ALTIMA,” “BULLFROG,” and “HIDE N SEEK.”

She closed out her set by performing “Black Girl Memoir,” but not before she delivered a message to all of the Black women in the room.

“I decided to perform this record because I think there’s been a lot of heightened emotions with the current state of our country, and I wrote this song specifically for Black women,” Doechii began. “As a dark-skinned woman, there’s a very unique experience I’m trying to internalize. This is a song I think other dark-skinned women will relate to. So this is dedicated to all the beautiful Black women in the room.”

Peep the full concert for yourself down below:

Doechii

