Doechii Does Her Big One With New Mixtape, ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’

Doechii‘s rise to stardom has not been a story of overnight success. However, since signing with Top Dog Entertainment (TDE), the rapper and singer has uniquely carved out a space in the music industry. Her new project, Alligator Bites Never Heal, dives deeper into Doechii’s talent, creativity, and star power.

You may recall that Doechii signed to TDE a couple of years ago after her song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” went viral on TikTok. Her new mixtape marks her major-label debut, and she did not disappoint. Leading up to the mixtape’s release, the rapper posted several “Swamp Sessions” videos, a callback to her Florida roots. Each session presented a new song and visual elements. Additionally, she released “NISSAN ALTIMA” and “BOOM BAP” as singles ahead of the project’s drop.

According to an Instagram post by Doechii, the project is meant to help people cope with life’s daily struggles.

“My devoted core fans, I hope you cherish this mixtape and create beautiful memories of it. Use my music to encourage you through the rough days and use it to imagine better ones. Allow ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ to inspire you as you all have inspired me,” she wrote.

In a post made prior to the mixtape’s tape release, the self-proclaimed Swamp Princess revealed that this project was the result of a battle with “creative numbness” after experiencing differences with her label. She also described the experience of making the mixtape as the key to her “resurgence” and “falling in love” with hip-hop again.

“The Swamp Sessions have literally saved me. The support from fans and strangers has reminded me of my purpose as an artist. I’ve rediscovered my strength through hip hop and I’ve fallen in love with it all over again,” she stated. “This mixtape embodies my resurgence, my reclaiming of power. It’s a testament to my unyielding spirit and limitless creativity.”

‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ Receives Positive Reviews

Though the mixtape has only been streaming for a few days, fans and music listeners are impressed with the project. Doechii’s individuality is apparent as she attempts to create her own lane in the industry. The 26-year-old has obviously studied as she pays respect to past hip-hop styles like boom-bap rap. However, she remains on brand with modern sounds so as not to alienate today’s music listeners. She sits at the crossroads of empowering female rap and lyrical propensity.

According to UPROXX, Doechii and her new mixtape encompass a combination of TDE’s major artists.

“she embraces a little of everything that has made TDE stand out over the years: some of Isaiah’s introspection, some of SZA’s soulful heartbreak, some of Ab-Soul’s playful fascination with flipping the meanings of metaphors, and a bit of Schoolboy Q’s fearless experimentation,” the outlet stated.

Social media has also reacted positively to the new mixtape. One social media user compared Doechii to Kendrick Lamar, stamping her as a women’s version of K. Dot.

Another X, formerly known as Twitter, plainly stated that Alligator Bites Never Heal is the best album of the year.

One user pointed out Doechii’s unique style of rapping.

What are your thoughts on Deochii’s new album?