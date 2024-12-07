Lizzo Wins Major Judgment In Racial and Sexual Harassment Lawsuit By Stylist

Lizzo is one step closer to clearing her name after a judge removed her as a defendant in the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by her former wardrobe stylist.

According to reports, a California federal judge ruled that Lizzo cannot be sued as individual by the defendant, Asha Daniels, due to her having named the singer’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., and payroll company, CAPS, as her direct employers.

The judge also granted a motion to dismiss several of Daniels’ claims because of “jurisdictional restrictions” and cited her failure to produce actual evidence to support her claims. It’s unclear how this will tie into the lawsuit filed by three former dancers from Lizzo‘s tour which also alleged sexual harassment as well as fat-shaming and threats of physical violence. At the time of the filing of both, Lizzo denied all claims.

“These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she said.

Daniels also echoed the sentiment that the “Truth Hurts” singer fostered an “unsafe, sexually charged workplace culture.” She previously claimed that Lizzo allowed her personal stylist to make racial remarks to the staff, as well. A rep for the singer told ABC News that Daniels “never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo.”

Messy!

Lizzo hasn’t said much about the ongoing cases; however, she and her Big Grrrl Big Touring company have requested that the lawsuit filed by the dancers be dismissed as well. There has been no judgement on that as of yet but the dancers have requested a jury trial. It seems they don’t plan to back down anytime soon.

Nevertheless, our girl Lizzo has been busy turning heads and shedding pounds while continuing to spread her positive light to the world.