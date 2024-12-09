Charlamagne Tha God Defends Andrew Schulz’ Disturbing Kendrick Comments—‘Since When Do We Police Comedians?!’

Andrew Schulz has been in the hot seat since he made a deeply disturbing rape joke about Kendrick Lamar on his podcast, and now, Charlamagne Tha God is coming to his rescue.

As BOSSIP reported, Schulz came under fire after making a distasteful joke about Black women while the hosts of Shxtsngigs were visiting Schulz’ Flagrant podcast. Months later, on the opening song of his new album, GNX, Kendrick Lamar seemingly addressed the controversy.

“Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law,” Lamar rapped.

Many social media users and fans believed the bar was aimed at the comedian — including Schulz himself and in response to the line, Schulz insinuated that if he were alone with Lamar, he would sexually assault him.

“I would make love to him, and there’s nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar, I would make love to him. And the only thing that he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not…I would go so far as to say he couldn’t stop most people on the planet from having sex with him…He’s talking a lot of s**t, but if it came down to it, I could put him on my lap, I could feed him a bottle.”

Schulz also gave his opinion of misogyny in hip-hop and claimed Lamar is just as guilty as he is.

As expected, the comedian faced even more backlash, receiving responses from TDE’s president, Punch, and actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. Nevertheless, Charlamagne Tha God sees nothing wrong with Shculz’s comments and came to his defense.

Charlamagne Tha God Says Andrew Schulz Has The Right To Make Jokes About Anyone

If Andrew Schulz goes down, he brings his pal, Charlamagne Tha God, with him.

On their podcast, Brilliant Idiots, the two discussed the controversy and offered their opinions on comedians in a progressive society. While neither truly addressed the rape joke Schulz made, they had a good time laughing about the backlash.

Charlamagne said he felt social media was overreacting because comedians deserve to say whatever they want.

“I agree that if you’re a comedian, you have — I don’t want to say license because that’s not the right word, but you have the license to make jokes about any and everybody,” he stated. “Since when do we police comedians?!”

Charlamagne also clarified that if someone doesn’t like the joke, they have the right to speak up about it. However, in the next breath, he further defended Schulz, saying that the comedian doesn’t focus on one demographic.

“If Andrew was a person that was only constantly making jokes about one group of people, it would be different,” the Breakfast Club host declared.

Schulz then jumped and said some comedians are bad, but not him.

“Don’t get me wrong, there are people who call themselves comedians, they oftentimes use it as a smokescreen to just say some really f***** up, dumb, s***y jokes that are probably racist or hateful, and that sucks, and that’s just bad comedy. But if you’re being honest… like if we’re all sitting here being honest, and anybody even online that knows anything about me is being honest, you don’t believe that.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Andrew Schulz alleged that he and his family have received death threats over his comments.

What do you think? Was Andrew Schulz’s joke in bad taste, or do you agree with Charlamagne that comedians shouldn’t be policed?