TDE President Punch And O’Shea Jackson Jr. Call Out Andrew Schulz Over Kendrick Lamar Comments

Andrew Schulz is under a lot of fire, so much so that hip-hop’s most prominent supporters are speaking out. This comes after the comedian threatened to rape Kendrick Lamar because of a perceived diss the rapper included in his new album, GNX.

As BOSSIP reported, Schulz discussed a line in Lamar’s “wacced out murals” on a recent episode of his podcast, Flagrant. The bar reads, “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law.” You may recall the podcast host received some backlash after an episode where he had James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu of Shxtsngigs as guests. During the episode, he makes a joke about Black women while Duncan and Dawodu laugh. While Schulz may have good reason to feel the Lamar bar was directed at him, the rapper never named the comedian.

Nevertheless, Schulz had a response. He stated that he and Lamar were in the same cell, he would “make love” to the rapper and that he could decide if it was consensual or not.

“I would make love to him and there’s nothing he could do about it,” he said. “Just Kendrick Lamar, I would make love to him. And the only thing that he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not. … I would go so far as to say he couldn’t stop most people on the planet from having sex with him. … He’s talking a lot of sh**, but if it came down to it I could put him on my lap, I could feed him a bottle.”

He also made sarcastic comments about Lamar’s instinct to protect Black women, stating that he has no room to talk due to hip-hop’s rampant misogyny.

“Listen, rappers are telling comedians we need to be more respectful to women,” Schulz said. “So we need to sit back and reflect. … Listen, no one has respected women more through art than rappers. So I completely understand how a rapper could look at a comedian telling a joke and be like, ‘Yo, you need to switch that s**t up. How dare y’all keep saying your wives are annoying. Be more like us, ‘b***hes ain’t nothing but hos and tricks, I beat my b***h with a stick.'”

This comment alarmed many as the language he used likened sexual assault and rape.

TDE’s Punch And O’Shea Jackson Jr. Defend Kendrick Lamar

Top Dog Entertainment (TDE)’s, who Lamar was signed to for 18 years before departing to focus on his own label, president quickly responded to the episode.

“Wait… wait… I know as a Blackman who’s involved in Hip Hop Music, that we are a bit slow and don’t really understand sarcasm and humor… but did my guy say he want to sleep with Dot??” Punch tweeted.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ice Cube’s son, quoted a video of the comment with simple words for Schulz.

However, Schulz had a response for the actor, bringing his dad’s music into the conversation, “Google ‘No Vaseline’ by Ice Cube.”

Replying to the comedian, Jackson clarified the meaning of his dad’s song, “No Vaseline.”

“A metaphor about getting fucked business wise by your manager Is not the same homie. He ain’t call you a b****. He ain’t say f*** you. Didn’t even say your name. And your response was buck breaking. S*** was just crazy,” he tweeted.

In response to Schulz’s comments regarding misogyny in hip-hop, Peter Rosenberg addressed the comedian.

“This take is SO BAD,” he tweeted. “So PAINFULLY bad. Being friends with Charlamagne gave this guy a pass to give opinions on hip hop?? This era is unbelievable… Good thing no one gets checked anymore… and Schulz better pray that holds true,” he tweeted.

Schulz has not made any further comments related the controversy.