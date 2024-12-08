So Sad: JT Mourns The Loss Of Her Younger Brother In Heartfelt Tribute

Miami rapper JT, one-half of the chart-topping duo City Girls, has shared the devastating news of her younger brother JR’s passing.

Taking to Instagram on what had been a day of celebration—her 32nd birthday—the rapper revealed the heartbreaking loss, though she withheld specific details about how and when it occurred.

In her emotional post, JT expressed her grief with raw honesty, writing, “Lost my little brother.” The somber news has left fans and friends offering their support to the artist during this challenging time. Alongside her Instagram tribute, JT also shared a series of thoughtful notes and photos on X (formerly Twitter), commemorating her brother’s life and the bond they shared.

“Being the oldest, I really didn’t get a fair chance to grieve because I have to make sure he go away nice & my mom is happy… I love you, JR [white heart emoji]. I pray you’re somewhere so safe & comfortable.”

Fans expressed their heartfelt condolences to JT in the comments section. One supporter shared, “I KNOW THIS FEELING!! PRAYING FOR YOUR STRENGTH @thegirljt AND THE STRENGTH OF THOSE AROUND YOU TO BE ABLE TO HOLD YOU UP. MAY HE REST IN ETERNAL PEACE 🙏😢❤️” Another wrote, “As the oldest sibling myself, I know all we want is the best for our younger siblings. I’m sending her so much love during this time.”

JT, born Jatavia Shakara Johnson, has been open about the complexities of her upbringing. In an interview with PAPER Magazine earlier this year, she reflected on her childhood and the dynamics within her family. As the eldest of her mother’s three children and one of the youngest among her father’s 16, JT described feeling like the “black sheep” of her family.

Her mother’s incarceration during JT’s youth led to her moving in with her father and stepmother. Despite the challenges, JT’s early exposure to music offered a silver lining. She recalled forming a rap group called The Protegees with her siblings, an experience that ignited her love for music and songwriting. “I was such a little girl that I don’t even remember much about it, but I know that I was writing my own music, and I was writing my sisters’ and brothers’ too,” she said.

This early passion for music eventually paved the way for JT’s rise to stardom, but her connection to family and those she holds dear has remained central to her identity.

JT is no stranger to grief. In the same PAPER Magazine interview, she shared memories of her late friend and creative partner Monica Suh, who tragically passed away in a car accident in April 2023. Monica was not only a confidante but a driving force behind JT’s confidence and growth. “Monica would always tell me I was an it-girl,” JT reminisced, adding that her friend encouraged her to embrace her individuality and fashion-forward persona.

The recent loss of her brother adds another layer to JT’s journey through pain and resilience. Fans and supporters have rallied around her, flooding her social media posts with messages of love and prayers.

We send our deepest condolences to JT and her family during this heartbreaking time. May her younger brother’s memory continue to inspire and bring peace to those who loved him.