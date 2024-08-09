‘Caresha Please’ Proclamation: Yung Miami Says JT’s ‘Still Her Family’ Periooodt Despite Them ‘Outgrowing Each Other’

Yung Miami and JT may no longer be the City Girls and may have “outgrown each other” but they still have love for each other, perioooodt. On the season two premiere of Caresha Please, which aired Aug. 8, Young Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee, provided more insight into the split from her former groupmate, a decision that was announced in June.

“We outgrew each other,” Miami, 30, told co-host Saucy Santana during Thursday’s episode. “She was in L.A. I was in Miami. She been working on her ish. I didn’t know. And I just feel like every time we tried to get together, it just didn’t hit.”

Miami observed that she and JT began to drift apart to the extent that they had separate dressing rooms on tour and only interacted during performances. Despite not being as close as they once were, Yung Miami still regards JT as “family.”

“S**t ain’t all good, and it’s not all bad. I still look at her as family.”

What Happened During JT And Yung Miami’s Twitter Beef?

In April, JT and Yung Miami’s strained friendship became apparent to fans when they had a public disagreement on X. The conflict began when Miami accused JT of “sneak dissing” her in her music. JT promptly responded by resharing the post and expressing her frustrations. The “Sideways” artist accused her former group member of feigning ignorance and suggested that Miami might have been envious of her success. JT proposed a face-to-face meeting to discuss their issues in detail, and ultimately, the two managed to resolve their differences.

Reflecting on their dispute, Yung Miami told Saucy Santana that a significant part of their frustration came from being on “two different pages” both creatively and personally. They started spending less time together in the studio, and other prominent stars began reaching out to them individually for features.

Yung Miami shared;

“The group ain’t making no money. We not working. So, it just came to a point where we were on two different pages. A video shoot, just, anything…we just weren’t connecting. So, I had to figure things out because I do got kids.”

The femcee also expressed frustration with the way JT went about handling their X fight.

“Once it goes to the internet, I feel like you trying to get people to pick a side…. If we were friends, we ain’t going to the internet.”

Fans React To The Caresha Please Episode

After the episode aired, netizens took to X to share their opinions about Miami’s admission. Some supported the rapper, criticizing JT for allegedly being “fake” by quietly pursuing a solo career while the City Girls were experiencing difficulties. Others argued that Yung Miami’s lyricism was crucial to the group’s success, especially during JT’s prison stint from 2018 to 2019.

Conversely, several users blamed Miami for the group’s breakup, suggesting that her focus on her relationship with Diddy diverted her attention away from the group’s success.

https://Twitter.com/Bigbarbielamb/status/1821705819848650970

Yung Miami’s revelation comes almost two months after JT opened up about their now-settled X spat during an interview with Keke Palmer. While chatting to the actress on her Baby,This Is Keke Palmer podcast interview in June, the 31-year-old femcee revealed that she was “hurt” when their personal matters spilled out to the public via X.

“I did not want that to happen,” the “Okay” artist told Palmer in an interview published June 25.

“When you get to the point of ego…You forget to express yourself in a private setting, or you forget to talk like adults because it [was] both of us getting this attitude of, ‘Who you the f**** you think you are?’”

Now that their petty quarrel is in the past, JT told Palmer she and Miami often laugh about the “stupid” argument.

“It’s done. It’s over with. Now, it’s funny to both of us,” the femcee said, adding, “I feel like when we do speak on it…she should be able to tell her side, or how she feels, because we both were deadass wrong. It wasn’t no right person in that situation and I feel like that is just something we should talk about as adults.”

Now that we’ve heard both sides….what do you think about the City Girls’ split?