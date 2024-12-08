Family Of Teen Who Fell To Death From Amusement Park Ride In Viral Video Awarded $310 Million

The family of Orlando, Florida teenager Tyre Sampson who fell to his death from an amusement park ride is awarded $310M.

In March 2022 ICON Park in Orlando Florida attendees witness the last moments of Tyre Sampson. The teenager fell almost 70 feet to his death from the FreeFall ride at the park. The video went on to make its way around every corner of the internet with people shocked at how this could happen.

Allegedly in the aftermath, it was determined by investigators the ride was “unsafe” at the time of his unfortunate death.

According to Complex, Sampson’s family was awarded $310M from the incident marking the first step in the family’s “pursuit of justice.”

“This verdict is a step forward in holding corporations accountable for the safety of their products,” Attorneys Ben Crump and Natalie Jackson said in an email. “The jury’s decision confirms what we have long argued: Tyre’s death was the result of blatant negligence and a failure to prioritize safety over profits. The ride’s manufacturers neglected their duty to protect passengers, and today’s outcome ensures they face the consequences of those decisions.”

Perhaps the most heartbreaking moment came in the form of a statement from Sampson’s father, Yarnell Sampson. Yarnell called the $310M verdict “a Band-Aid” before explaining it wasn’t a solution. “Every day, I got to wake up and I still don’t see him,” Tyre’s father revealed.

The ordeal is tragic, and money will never bring Tyre back, but the verdict is a big first step in accountability.