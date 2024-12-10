Celebrity

Jay-Z's Attorney Says Jane Doe Must Reveal Her Identity

Jay-Z Lawyer Asserts Anonymity Can’t Continue, Demands Jane Doe Reveal Her Identity Or Drop Lawsuit

Published on December 10, 2024

Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, is moving quickly. The attorney filed a motion on Monday insisting that the woman accusing the rap mogul of sexual assault must reveal her identity or withdraw her lawsuit entirely.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Spiro said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that Jane Doe, who accuses Jay Z of raping her alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs, has not provided substantial evidence to justify her anonymity, saying her “vague assertions of potential harm fall far short of the stringent requirements.”

Spiro added that also pointed to other sexual misconduct lawsuits against Diddy brought forward by this woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, which Spiro said do not meet the criteria to proceed anonymously.

“Mr. Carter deserves to know the identity of the person who is effectively accusing him – in sensationalized, publicity-hunting fashion – of criminal conduct, demanding massive financial compensation, and tarnishing a reputation earned over decades,” Spiro stated in a legal memo, reports THR. “This Court has recognized the nearly identical claims brought by other Plaintiffs represented by Attorney Buzbee do not meet the criteria to proceed anonymously. Here, the balance of the equities afford all the more reason why this Plaintiff should be proceeding under her true name, if she wishes to proceed at all.”

A date has not been sent for Jay-Z’s request for a hearing on his motion to dismiss the rape case.

As previously reported, Jay-Z is vehemently denying the allegations against him. He’s also personally calling out attorney Tony Buzbee for being “a deplorable human being” who he believes is trying to shake him down for money.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a “lawyer”named Tony Buzbee,” wrote Jay Z. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me wnat to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

He continued,

“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”

 

In a powerful closing, Jay Z told Tony Buzbee that he’s “not from his moral world” and noted his Brooklyn background. According to Jay Z, he’s “different” than other celebs and ready to prove it.

“You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all “celebrities” are the same,” he wrote. “I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”

I look forward to showing you just how different I am,” he wrote.

What do YOU think about the latest development in this story?

