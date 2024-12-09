Attorney Tony Buzbee Shuts Down Jay-Z’s ‘Blackmail’ Allegations Following Bombshell Rape Lawsuit

Attorney Tony Buzbee wasted no time in replying to Jay-Z’s claims that his client attempted to blackmail him prior to filing a lawsuit.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, Buzbee issued his own statement in response to Jay-Z denying that he raped one of the attorney’s clients alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs when she was 13. The alleged incident went down at a 2000 MTV VMAs afterparty.

After Jay-Z posted a statement calling the lawsuit a “blackmail attempt,” Buzbee took to X to respond, insisting that his “firm sent [Jay Z’s] lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him.” He went on to claim that his client asked for nothing but “a confidential mediation” when his team reached out prior to filing the suit.

Buzbee went on to turn the tables on the rapper, writing:

“Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff.”

He went on to add that the mogul “previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym.”

Buzbee added that the lawsuit “had the opposite impact” on the alleged victim and “emboldened … her resolve,” before saying, “As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media.”

Back in November, Tony Buzbee was sued for extortion, and according to documents obtained by TMZ, the suit was filed by an unidentified person going by the name of John Doe. In the complaint, the man — who Buzbee is claiming is Jay-Z — accused the attorney of threatening to release “entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault — including multiple incidents of rape of a minor, both male and female — against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands.”

Shortly after Jay-Z’s statement, Diddy’s lawyers issued a statement to TMZ, stating: “This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs.” “As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process,” the statement concludes. “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”