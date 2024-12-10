Reality TV

#MAFS: Ikechi Calls Emem Aggressive

#MAFS Exclusive Clip: Ikechi’s ‘Aggressive’ Comment About Emem Causes Friction—‘Y’all Gotta Stop Calling Black Women Aggressive’

Published on December 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A #MAFS couple is clashing over the use of the term aggressive and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look.

MAFS: Camille & Thomas

Source: Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video / Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video

As previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

 

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

An exclusive clip from tonight’s episode shows Ikechi and Emem chatting with their friends at their housewarming party.

 

Married At First Sight

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

Related Stories

Ikechi tells the group that he’s not used to being with someone who’s not laid-back. Not only does he think that Emem is not laid-back, but he thinks she’s aggressive.

“I’m from the south so I’m used to something a little different,” says Ikechi who says Emem gives him interview questions. “I mean I feel like you have to be aggressive to do the things you doing.”

 

Emem gives her husband more complimentary adjectives and says he’s the opposite of aggressive because he’s nonchalant. Ikechi takes issue with the connotation of the word nonchalant, and Emem’s friend says she doesn’t agree with the term aggressive.

Married At First Sight

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

“Y’all gotta stop calling Black women aggressive, there’s this negative connotation,” adds Emem.

Her friend counters, however, that she’s actually being aggressive with her reaction to the term.

Married At First Sight

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

As you can imagine, that doesn’t sit well with Emem.

Married At First Sight

Source: Married At First Sight / Kinetic Content

Take an exclusive look below.

 

A new episode of Married At First Sight airs tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Married at first sight

More from Bossip
Latest News
Summer Walker and her "Special Friend" attend 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

‘F**k My Type!’ Summer Walker Pops Out With PeePaw PDA At MTV VMAs, Elderly Entanglement Sparks ‘Sugar Daddy’ Speculation With ‘Special Friend’

Rolling Ray

R.I.P. Influencer Rolling Ray Passes Away At 28, Zeus Network Releases Statement

Karen Huger

#RHOP Release: Karen Huger Leaves Jail Early After Serving 6 Months For DUI, Cameras Reportedly Rolling

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez x Dacara Thompson

Maryland Man Charged With Murder After Missing 19-Year-Old Dacara Thompson Found Dead

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
8 Items

Trick Or Treat Mardis Gras & A Pajama Jammy Jam — Inside The Epic Theme Nights Of Tom Joyner’s 2025 Fantastic Voyage

Ellie The Elephant x Mary J. Blige

What’s The 411? Ellie The Elephant Puts Thigh-High Boots On The Ground For An Epic Mary J. Blige Tribute

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close