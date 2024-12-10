MAFS Exclusive Clip: Ikechi’s ‘Aggressive’ Comment About Emem Causes Friction—‘Y’all Gotta Stop Calling Black Women Aggressive’

A #MAFS couple is clashing over the use of the term aggressive and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look.

As previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

An exclusive clip from tonight’s episode shows Ikechi and Emem chatting with their friends at their housewarming party.

Ikechi tells the group that he’s not used to being with someone who’s not laid-back. Not only does he think that Emem is not laid-back, but he thinks she’s aggressive.

“I’m from the south so I’m used to something a little different,” says Ikechi who says Emem gives him interview questions. “I mean I feel like you have to be aggressive to do the things you doing.”

Emem gives her husband more complimentary adjectives and says he’s the opposite of aggressive because he’s nonchalant. Ikechi takes issue with the connotation of the word nonchalant, and Emem’s friend says she doesn’t agree with the term aggressive.

“Y’all gotta stop calling Black women aggressive, there’s this negative connotation,” adds Emem.

Her friend counters, however, that she’s actually being aggressive with her reaction to the term.

As you can imagine, that doesn’t sit well with Emem.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Married At First Sight airs tonight at 8/7c on Lifetime.