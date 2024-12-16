The ‘Too Many Christmases’ Cast Spills All On Love, Family & Holiday Drama [Exclusive]

When it comes to holiday movies, we’ve seen it all—clichés, snowstorms, and conveniently timed Christmas miracles, but BET+’s’ newest film, Too Many Christmases, brings a fresh take that’s hilariously chaotic and deeply relatable.

Directed by Kenny Young, this movie isn’t just about the laughs—it’s about family, love, and the art of balancing the unbalanceable.

Characters aside, these actors formed genuine connections and reflections. The plot of the film reminds you of why stories like this are so important. Black families, Black love, and Black joy deserve to be celebrated—and Too Many Christmases delivers that in spades.

Love Bossip Exclusive? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The merry cast features all-stars like Porscha Coleman, Denzel Whitaker, Adele Givens, Jonathan Davis, RaToya Banks, and Juhahn Jones. The film began streaming on December 12, and we can confirm it’s a feel-good watch.

In this BOSSIP exclusive, the cast gathered in a roundtable-style to discuss the film, their personal connections to the holiday season, and the lessons audiences can expect to take away.

“Balancing Two Christmases? Kayla Tried It!”

The premise is simple: newlyweds Jerome (Denzel Whitaker) and Kayla (Porscha Coleman) attempt to attend two Christmas celebrations simultaneously to keep both of their families happy.

According to Coleman,

“Kayla tries it, and we are all going to witness what happens when you try to balance two Christmases in one day at the same time as if you’re not one person.”

Whitaker chimed in to add:

“Anytime you jump into a new relationship, you now have to make the decision of merging these families together, and whether those families get along. It’s super relatable.”

Whitaker stated that this story delves into how these families test out traditions and expectations. As someone who’s seen my fair share of holiday juggling, you couldn’t agree more. This movie captures the chaos and comedy of trying to make everyone happy during the holidays.

Too Many Christmases Cast Has Chemistry That Feels Like Family

From their camaraderie during the interview, it’s clear the cast’s chemistry translates effortlessly onto the screen. What struck the most during the interview was how close-knit the cast felt.

Their bond translated beautifully in the conversation, but it also shone through in their off-screen stories. Jonathan Davis (Bryson) shared,

“It was just a really good atmosphere. We had a lot of fun, and we were exploring our characters, which made it really easy to tap into what it would be like to be in that situation.”

We all know those family members who read the room and keep it real!

Even behind the scenes, the cast got along well, as they shared they would often hang out off-set since beginning the project in March. From Walmart runs to late-night laughs, this cast created a family dynamic that feels authentic.

“It felt like Christmas came early,” Porscha Coleman said.

A sentiment echoed by all with smiles and nods.

Comedy Royalty Adele Givens Talks Bringing Her Expertise To Set

Adele Givens, known for her legendary comedic chops, plays Darlene, a matriarch who brings laughs and heart to the film.

You may remember her from the movie Beauty Shop, alongside her other projects that will have you cracking up! When asked about her putting her spin on things, Givens explained that the writers had already made it easy for her:

“The film was so well written and so funny, I didn’t really need to add anything,” Givens admitted. “I just wanted to make sure I executed my lines and was professional. These are real-life actors I’m working with—I want them to know I’m not taking this for granted.”

While the content was strong, Givens couldn’t resist adding her signature flair.

“I may have said a thing or two in there, but mostly, it was just the content. It’s easy to ad-lib when you already have funny content.”

What Makes Too Many Christmases Different

As the conversation wrapped up, the cast reflected on the deeper themes of the movie. Whitaker emphasized,

“Sometimes you’ve got to put yourself first to be in service to the people you love best. This film is about forming your own traditions and accepting change.”

RaToya Banks highlighted the importance of grace.

“If more of us led with love, a lot of the conflict we experience in life would be minimized,” said Banks.

Juhahn Jones brought his usual humor but also touched on the film’s serious undertones.

“This movie is about family and having those hard conversations. You don’t always have to keep things the same—you can change traditions,” said Jones.

Full Family Representation: Playing A Smoker Without Lighting Up

One of the standout surprises in Too Many Christmases is RaToya Banks’ portrayal of Gwen, a sharp, observant character who adds an intriguing dynamic to the family chaos.

While Gwen is depicted as part of the 420 community, RaToya revealed during the interview that she doesn’t smoke in real life.

“I have to be honest with you, Lauryn—I was a little nervous when I realized I was going to have to represent the 420 community,” RaToya admitted. “I don’t want to look crazy. I don’t want to look like a weenie on TV pretending like I smoke, and I don’t.”

To prepare for the role, RaToya sought help from the production team.

“I definitely had to get a couple of tutorials from the PA before we ever shot a scene of me actually smoking,” she said.

From learning how to hold a joint to perfecting the casual pass, RaToya committed to making the portrayal authentic while staying true to herself.

Despite her concerns, RaToya’s natural ability to connect with her character shone through.

“I relate to Gwen’s energy of sitting back, peeping game, and taking notes. I might not say anything, but I definitely make a mental note when something’s not adding up,” she shared.

While RaToya might have pulled off the smoker role convincingly on-screen, she’s clear that it’s not a lifestyle she’s adopting anytime soon.

“I got asthma real bad. I think I might need to just keep the lung capacity that I have and not risk it,” said Banks.

Whether you partake in the “cousin walk” or just sit back and observe, Gwen’s relatable presence and RaToya’s dedication bring an extra layer of depth to the film.

Watch the Film That Will Make You Laugh and Reflect

With its relatable family dynamics, hilarious moments, and heartfelt lessons, Too Many Christmases is a must-watch. Echoing the notion of changing traditions, try adding this Christmas movie to your yearly rotation.

RaToya Banks reminded us of the power of grace.

“If more of us led with love, a lot of the conflict we experience in life would be minimized,” she said, a message that’s especially poignant during the holidays.

The cast shares their experience with a deep sense of pride. Films like Too Many Christmases don’t just entertain—they validate and uplift. Stream this new movie on BET+, and get ready to laugh, cry, and maybe rethink how you approach the holidays.