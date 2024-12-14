Entertainment

Denzel Washington Apologizes For Black Panther Spoiler

Oops! Denzel Washington Apologizes To Ryan Coogler For Spilling 'Black Panther 3' Beans

Published on December 14, 2024

Acting legend Denzel Washington has been more vocal than ever while promoting his Golden Globe-nominated performance in Gladiator II, but he spilled too much tea about another highly anticipated sequel.

During one interview, Washington spoke of retiring from his place in front of the camera after completing a few major projects he’d already signed up to do; including a role in the upcoming Black Panther 3 film. According to the goat, the film’s creator and director, Ryan Coogler, had already written him into the script; however, it seems like Uncle Zel was not supposed to let that slip.

“Ryan’s a genius,” Washington said. “I called him and apologized for talking about the movie, and right there sitting with him was his beautiful wife. He’s still Ryan, humble and full of ideas. Whatever he writes, I’ll read.”

All is well between the two historic filmmakers and if nothing else, Washington’s slip-up only made people more excited for the next film in the Black Panther universe.

The Washington family has been making major moves in the industry this year as sons John David and Malcolm teamed up with their sister, Katia, to bring August Wilson’s beloved play The Piano Lesson to Netflix. The film, which features stunning performances by Danielle Deadwyler and Samuel L. Jackson, has garnered praise from critics and audiences alike raking up a bevy of award nominations ahead of the new year.

It was a family affair as Denzel also served as a producer on the film and the whole family credited their matriarch, Pauletta, with helping to bring Malcolm’s dream of helming the project to fruition. She also appears in the film as Mama Ola.

As far as Hollywood dynasties go, the Washington family is one of the most heralded and the excitement building around the possibility of more collaborations between them is palpable.

