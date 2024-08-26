Leaving Here With Something: Denzel Washington Sparks Retirement Rumors Saying ‘Very Few Films’ Interest Him After ‘Gladiator II’

After Gladiator II, Denzel Washington seemingly hints at retirement from acting because there are “very few films left that I’m interested in.”

The Hollywood legend has seen and done it all. And that might be enough to feel like he’s ready to “leave here with something” after nearly 50 years. We’ve seen (and swooned at) Denzel as an angel, inspiring teacher, coach, iconic leader, formerly enslaved soldier, vigilante, Shakekspeare’s Macbeth, good cop, bad cop and everything in between. Now, it sounds like he’s ready for a different challenge.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Denzel spoke about reuniting with the Gladiator sequel’s director and what’s next in his epic career. Denzel and Ridley Scott have been a dynamic duo in Crimson Tide, Man On Fire, Déjà Vu, and Unstoppable, but the A-lister rarely expects that same spark for future films.

“There are very few films left for me to make that I’m interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley,” the Oscar winner said. “We had a great go-round the first go-round [on American Gangster], and here we are,” he continued. “He’s engaged. He’s excited about life and his next film. He’s an inspiration. We should all want to feel like that at 86.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Denzel set the internet ablaze and aunties audibly thirsty with a first look at his silver fox Caesar cut. There’s no doubt that the Gladiator II star still has it when it comes to acting, action, or staying fine as wine. In the new role, he plays a wealthy arms dealer named Marcinus who “wants to be Emperor and he’s willing to do anything to get there,” the 69-year-old told Empire.

What’s Next For Denzel Washington Besides Acting?

Fans may have to keep their fingers crossed for the next time Denzel will be seen on the screen. However, that doesn’t mean he’s done with movies yet. He showcased brilliance on both sides of the camera, directing and starring in Antwone Fisher, The Great Debaters, and Fences. Ahead of the 2016 film adaptation of the August Wilson play, Denzel announced many more to come. He revealed plans of “executive producing the other nine” in Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle spanning the 1900s.

“I’m really excited about that — that [the estate] would put that in my hands and trust me. That’s good enough for me. It doesn’t get any better than that,” Washington said adapting the plays according to Deadline.

This commitment led to Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in 2020, starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman’s final performance. The adaptations continue in November with the highly anticipated The Piano Lesson, starring John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler and Samuel L. Jackson. This will also be the feature film directorial debut of Denzel’s other son, Malcolm Washington.

In addition to supporting his sons following in his footsteps, Denzel has cemented his status as a godfather of Hollywood. Over the years, he has hand-selected and mentored top talent like Will Smith, Barry Jenkins, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman, Glenn Powell, and Austin Butler.

When you’re this booked and busy behind the scenes, it’s understandable that acting days might wind down soon. If he changes his mind, Denzel Washington will have fans seated (and heated) again like Gladiator II audiences this November.