Bre Tiesi Confirms Committed Relationship With Nick Cannon But Says ‘He Has Other Partners’

Nick Cannon gets to have his cake and eat it, too! The mother of his eighth child, Bre Tieisi, recently confirmed that she and Cannon are in a committed relationship, but she also revealed that the Drumline actor has other partners.

The Selling Sunset star sat down with Sophie Habboo of the Wednesdays podcast. According to PageSix, Tiesi set the record straight regarding her relationship with Cannon. She revealed that they are “very much together,” but he still has relations with others.

“I’d like to be very clear. We don’t co-parent, we are very much together,” the “Selling Sunset,” she stated.

Tieisi clarified that the two had a rocky relationship throughout the years, so she understands why people are unaware.

“And that’s why people are confused,” she stated. “Me and my partner have been on and off for years.”

Nevertheless, Tieisi is not concerned with what Cannon does when they are not together. In fact, she actually prefers this dynamic between the two of them.

“Basically, he has other partners, and we’re just open and happy and that’s our thing … People call it all kinds of s***. I call it, ‘I do what I want to do,'” she revealed. “I don’t want a full, live-in person I’m responsible for. Like, I’m responsible for my child. I feel like this is probably — which is so crazy — the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had. We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don’t argue, nothing.”

Tiesi also claims not to want a “conventional relationship” and doesn’t see herself as a “jealous person.”

Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Is A Good Dad

Regardless of their relationship status, Bre Tiesi is glad she chose Nick Cannon as the father of their child, Legendary. During the interview, she spoke about Cannon’s busy schedule and stated that he is a “great dad.” Additionally, he always finds time to be there for his son.

“The people he doesn’t deal with don’t necessarily want or need him around, but I feel like anyone that chooses that or wants that, he’s happy to do that. He obviously understands the situation that we’re in, so he’s really good at doing just what makes everybody happy,” she told Habboo.

Cannon announced the upcoming arrival of his son with Tiesi at the top of 2022. Legendary was born five months later, in June. The baby boy was the eighth to join Cannon’s growing group of children. Before his arrival, the TV host welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey in 2011, making him a first-time father. After their marriage ended, Cannon went on to have 10 more children with six different women.

In addition to Legendary, Moroccan, and Monroe, Cannon welcomed Golden, Rise, and Powerful with Brittany Bell. He has three children with Abby De La Rosa: Zion, Zillion, and Beautiful. Cannon has one baby girl with Lanisha Cole named Onyx. Lastly, he welcomed Halo with Alyssa Scott. He and Scott also had a baby boy, Zen, in 2021. Sadly, he passed away at five months old from brain cancer.