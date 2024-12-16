Celebrity

Diddy Receives Laptop While Awaiting Trial

Diddy To Remain Behind Bars Until Trial Date After Dropping Bail Request — Given A Laptop Instead

Published on December 16, 2024

After many attempts to receive a temporary release from jail, Sean “Diddy” Combs has ceased his bail efforts. The disgraced music mogul will remain behind bars until his trial in May; however, a federal judge signed off on the rapper utilizing a laptop while in custody.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

As BOSSIP reported, the rapper has been denied bail many times with no luck. However, court documents obtained by RadarOnline reveal that he’s given use of a computer with restrictions. Combs is allowed to use the discovery laptop in designated areas, but he is not allowed to take or store notes.

“The MDC is ordered to give Defendant access to the Discovery Laptop seven days per week from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM,” the court documents read.

The documents also state that Combs is permitted to use the laptop in the unit’s visiting room and his VTC (video conference) room. Though he has received this privilege, his lawyers are not yet satisfied.

Combs’ legal team expressed concerns about the laptop’s limitations, specifically the orders not to take or store notes on the device, reports Radar. They claim the government is attempting to monitor the notes, which could potentially violate his Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights. Diddy’s lawyers also accused the prosecution of receiving “privileged attorney-client information” from his cell.

You may recall that during a nationwide sweep of Bureau of Prisons facilities, Diddy’s handwritten notes were found and confiscated. The prosecution alleges that the notes reveal he may be influencing witnesses. However, his lawyers claim the notes were for legal strategy. Therefore, they’re protected under attorney-client privilege. A judge ordered the notes to be discarded.

The downfall of Diddy has been ongoing since October 2023, after his former girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a civil lawsuit claiming abuse and sexual assault. The case was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. However, Ventura’s filing was the catalyst for several other lawsuits Combs is now facing.

The most recent suits involve three male clients of New York attorney Thomas Giuffra, who alleges that Diddy took advantage of his clients and ensured their silence “through threats and fear.”

 

Sean Combs

Source: Getty / General

NBC News reports that the lawsuits involve incidents taking place from 2019 to 2022. The men, all identified as John Doe, say they were unwittingly served drugged drinks and then sexually assaulted by Diddy and, in one instance, others.

One of the men claims Diddy drugged and raped him in 2020 when the two met in his hotel room at the InterContinental Hotel in Times Square to discuss payments the man was owed. Another man claims he met Diddy in 2019 at a Manhattan nightclub and was invited to an after-party at Diddy’s suite at the Park Hyatt hotel, where he was also allegedly drugged and raped. NBC News reports that the third man claims he was drugged and raped by not just Diddy but by associates from his record label during a party in 2020 at Diddy’s mansion in the Hamptons.

Diddy and his attorneys called the accusations “baseless” and have promised to seek punishment for attorneys who “filed fictional claims against him.”

