#BREAKING Diddy Sentenced To More Than 4 Years In Prison
Cardi Blows Off Offset's Cheating While Pregnant Claims

Lick Back Bardi Blows Off Upset Offset’s Cheating While Pregnant Allegations, Sprinkles Sazón On Messy Migo’s Misery—‘AND DID!!!!!!’

Published on September 26, 2024

“It’s no fun when mama got the gun, right?!”

That’s the message a lick back-getting Libra is sending amid her estranged husband’s allegations that she cheated while pregnant with their third child. “And did!!!!” tweeted the “WAP” rapper before laying into the messy Migo member.

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Catherine Powell / Getty

On Wednesday, social media was ablaze with reactions to the latest chapter of Mr. and Mrs. Cephus’s messiness surrounding Cardi and Offset. This time, during a fiery Instagram Live session, Cardi told her followers she was dealing with a narcissist amid her impending divorce.

“I am on one today,” said Cardi to her followers. “When I tell you these n***s ain’t s***, please believe me.”

[…]

“When people be saying ‘narcissist, narcissist,’ I’d be like, do y’all even know what that word means?” she said. “But now I really do see what’s a f****g narcissist.”

In her livestream, she spoke directly to Offset’s behavior, accusing him of trying to control her as she moves on.

Since you wanna f–king threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s–t because I’m moving on?” she vented. “Move on. Why can’t you move on?!”

“It’s no fun when mama got the gun, right?” she added. “It’s no fun when I’m slinging p***y, right? Are we going to court war?”

 

 

Offset Accuses Cardi Of Cheating While Pregnant, Cardi Leans Into The Accusation

During the Live, Offset messily made accusations that Cardi cheated while she was pregnant with their third child, commenting during the Live, “U f–ked with a baby inside tell the truth!!”

Unbothered by the attempted outing, Cardi responded on X saying; “AND DID!!!!!!” prompting applause from fans who said she gave Offset, who’s had SEVERAL cheating scandals, a taste of his own medicine.

Hit the flip for more.

In another IG Live, Cardi added that she deeply regrets her relationship with Offset, but not their three children; Culture, 6, Wave, 3, and the third child they welcomed earlier this month.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

“I regret you,” she said bluntly. “I’m too good for you. I’ve always been too good for you.”

Amid another moment of back and forth on social media, Offset continued with his pettiness alleging that he “won” because Cardi is his babies’ mother.

“Everybody can see I don’t want you ! It’s ok I’m not talking bout this Nomo all love u will be calling after a couple months. U my bm I won. [laughing emoji]”

Cardi however added some sazón to Offset’s wounds, sharing text messages allegedly from this weekend of the Migo asking her to reconcile.

“U don’t want me?” reads an alleged text from Offset. “Not really,” Cardi seemingly responds. “Okay, u want somebody else?” Offset seemingly asks before conceding and saying “Ok I’ll leave you alone.”

Later in the thread the rapper allegedly writes;

“Can I j*** off with you on the phone?” to which Cardi seemingly doesn’t respond.

Later, he said that people like late Migos member Takeoff “warned him” about Cardi.

After years of their on-and-off relationship, fans feel Cardi is finally calling the shots; Offset’s “outing” be damned.

What do YOU think about Cardi and Offset’s latest Bodak back-and-forth?

