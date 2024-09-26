Lick Back Bardi Blows Off Upset Offset’s Cheating While Pregnant Allegations, Sprinkles Sazón On Messy Migo’s Misery—‘AND DID!!!!!!’

“It’s no fun when mama got the gun, right?!”

That’s the message a lick back-getting Libra is sending amid her estranged husband’s allegations that she cheated while pregnant with their third child. “And did!!!!” tweeted the “WAP” rapper before laying into the messy Migo member.

On Wednesday, social media was ablaze with reactions to the latest chapter of Mr. and Mrs. Cephus’s messiness surrounding Cardi and Offset. This time, during a fiery Instagram Live session, Cardi told her followers she was dealing with a narcissist amid her impending divorce.

“I am on one today,” said Cardi to her followers. “When I tell you these n***s ain’t s***, please believe me.” […] “When people be saying ‘narcissist, narcissist,’ I’d be like, do y’all even know what that word means?” she said. “But now I really do see what’s a f****g narcissist.”

In her livestream, she spoke directly to Offset’s behavior, accusing him of trying to control her as she moves on.

Since you wanna f–king threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s–t because I’m moving on?” she vented. “Move on. Why can’t you move on?!” “It’s no fun when mama got the gun, right?” she added. “It’s no fun when I’m slinging p***y, right? Are we going to court war?”

Offset Accuses Cardi Of Cheating While Pregnant, Cardi Leans Into The Accusation

During the Live, Offset messily made accusations that Cardi cheated while she was pregnant with their third child, commenting during the Live, “U f–ked with a baby inside tell the truth!!”

Unbothered by the attempted outing, Cardi responded on X saying; “AND DID!!!!!!” prompting applause from fans who said she gave Offset, who’s had SEVERAL cheating scandals, a taste of his own medicine.

Hit the flip for more.