Cardi B Previously Hospitalized, Says Freak Accident Almost Ended Her Pregnancy

Cardi B has had an eventful summer, ending it with two major announcements. On August 1st, the rapper filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Offset. Additionally, after much speculation, she posted a picture confirming her third pregnancy. Now, Cardi B has opened up to fans about a freak accident that hospitalized her, risking the new baby’s arrival.

While fans have requested a new album from Cardi B, the rapper has focused on her family. Since entering the spotlight in 2017, the femcee married Offset and gave birth to two children, Kulture and Wave.

Seven years later, Cardi’s life looks a little different. After being on and off for the duration of their marriage, her relationship with Offset is seemingly over. Fans hope this is the motivation she needs to return to the recording booth. However, the wait for a new album may be extended due to a health scare.

According to the Daily Mail, the rapper took to X Spaces and revealed she had a “f******g freak accident.” She also stated that it nearly left her paralyzed and it “actually hurt.” However, the details of Card B’s hospitalization remain private. She revealed that it was something she had experienced before.

“It doesn’t really happen often,’ she said. ‘It became something so big to the point I was literally paralyzed. And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn’t,” she stated.

Cardi B assured fans that she is now at home resting but still in pain. She was adamant that if she were still in pain later, she would return to the ER.

“I swear to God, if I don’t feel good in four hours, I’m going to the hospital,” she stated. “And I don’t give a f***, I’m gonna exaggerate this s*** so I can get more morphine. Morphine me down, I don’t give a damn.”

Cardi B Is Healing Emotionally And Physically

After being candid about her hospitalization, Cardi B seemingly took a little break. Days later, she posted to Instagram a photo showing off her growing baby bump. The rapper has not addressed her hospitalization but posted videos and pictures of her two children to her stories.

As for her marriage and oncoming divorce, sources told several news outlets that the cheating rumors were not the catalyst for the filing. The couple has reportedly grown apart, and they’ve been discussing getting divorced for a while.

“It wasn’t like, “Oh, she woke up one day, some incident happened, and this was it.” She’s been very calm about everything, and she’s focused on her kids,” a source told PEOPLE.

The same source also stated that despite Cardi B’s hospitalization, she was excited about the new baby and has been recording new music. Nevertheless, Cardi and Offset are seemingly on amicable terms, as she came to defend him earlier in August. After a few news outlets reported that Cardi made the decision to file because Offset was a distraction to her career, she hit the comments of The Jasmine Brand to state otherwise.

“OK this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids… Never in my career, no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media, sooo I don’t know who is this damn source going to People magazine,” she wrote. Even with my filing, I’m not asking for child support. My claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one.”

We wish Cardi B a happy, safe, and healthy pregnancy!