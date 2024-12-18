Wait, What?? Donald Trump Nominates Herschel Walker For Ambassador To Bahamas

Politics

Donald Trump Nominates Herschel Walker Bahamas Ambassador

Published on December 18, 2024

45th President of USA Donald J. Trump's rally in Georgia

Source: Anadolu / Getty

 

Donald Trump has named a wildly unfit cast of characters to serve in his upcoming cabinet. It goes without saying that these people were chosen to spit-shine Trump’s boots, and no one fits that description better than Herschel Walker.

Walker was a loser in his Senate election against incumbent Georgia son Rev. Raphael Warnock in 2024, but that failure didn’t preclude him from getting an “atta boy” from his orange benefactor. According to CBS News, President-elect Trump has named Walker, a football player and failed politician, the United States ambassador for the Bahamas. It kind of reminds us of Kanye West’s rant about Lady Gaga and Polaroid.

What the f*** does Herschel Walker know about ambassadorship and, moreover, the Bahamas?!?

Let Trump tell it…

“Herschel has spent decades serving as an Ambassador to our Nation’s youth, our men and women in the Military, and athletes at home and abroad,” Trump said on social media Tuesday night.

Those of you in the Bahamas who might be concerned that such an inept individual might have an effect on your beautiful land, worry not. The Senate would still have to confirm Walker for him to take on the role officially, and CBS News noted that the Senate has not confirmed this particular position in over a decade.

Regardless, this is just another example of the clown show that is headed our way in 2025 with the second Trump presidency. America will be forever goofy.

