Dennis Rodman Apologizes To Daughter Trinity For Not Being ‘The Dad You Wanted Me To Be’ Following Her Bombshell Revelations About Childhood

Dennis Rodman has responded to his daughter’s allegations about his involvement–or lack thereof–as a father.

Earlier this week, his daughter, Trinity Rodman, gave a rare interview to Call Her Daddy, during which she opened up about how absent the Chicago Bulls legend was as a father.

“He’s a person. He’s not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else,” the 22-year-old said about Dennis Rodman.

In response to all of the tough revelations from the interview, the NBA Hall of Famer took to Instagram with a response, posting a video of all the pictures he has with his daughter along with a lengthy caption.

“Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still Try and Never will Stop,” Rodman began, “I will keep Trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time. I’m always here And tell you all the time rather it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am. I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that. I’m here and I’m still trying pick up the phone you have my number, You see me calling, I’m still here Dennis RODMAN- Dad.”

Rodman’s caption continued with what seems to be a response to Trinity accusing her dad of only wanting to show up as a father for photo ops. During her episode of Call Her Daddy, she specifically recited the NWSL playoff game he showed up to in November 2021, insisting that it wasn’t actually a happy reunion.

“I’m crying, no one knows what the f***’s going on and I’m like, ‘Dude my dad’s here,’” Trinity recalled, saying that she hadn’t spoken to her father in months at the time. “Then I walk over, and again there are cameras everywhere, he grabs my head and I just start bawling into his arms as if it’s a daddy-daughter [moment].”

In his caption, the retired baller insisted he watches her games all the time, implying that he’s wanted to come to more games than the one time he actually showed up.

“FYI: I watch you play All the time😊 (actually flew in to watch you play and was told not to show up bc who I was with instead and me just wanting to support you So I watched you from my hotel balcony just to make everybody happy,” he concluded. “I love All My Kids #untold #storys.”

Regardless of Dennis’ wish that his kids would call him more, it seems like their relationship is somewhat beyond repair. Still, Trinity told Alex Cooper on the podcast that she still answers her father’s phone calls for her “conscience” and, “if he needed to hear my voice before anything happens. That’s why I answer the phone, not for me.”