Movies

Tika Sumpter Talks 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3'

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ Exclusive: Tika Sumpter Talks Idris Elba, Sonic’s Smart Mouth, And The Superpower She’d Love To Have

Published on December 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2010 Joy To The World Fest - Gala

Here We Go Again: Diddy Back In Court Asking For New Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3

The Evolution of Jay Ellis: From ‘Insecure’ To Action Star & Family Man

Global Grind
Intimate moment. Young sensual naked african couple of lovers kissing while taking foamy bath with candles together

Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

MadameNoire
Black In White Portrait Series

'Black In White' Portrait Series: Bevy Smith Invites Us To Have A Seat At Her Table

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close