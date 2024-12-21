Entertainment

Lil Baby Confirms No Relationship with Gunna

Lil Baby Sets The Record Straight About Gunna — ‘We Don’t Got No Relationship’

Published on December 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lil Baby isn’t sugarcoating anything when it comes to his relationship with fellow ATL rapper Gunna. During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Out of Context, Baby made it crystal clear that the two are no longer cool.

Lil Baby & Gunna perform at2018 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

“We don’t got no relationship. Nope,” Baby said when Charlamagne asked about where they stand. The host followed up by asking if Baby would hit the studio with Gunna if Young Thug asked. Baby shot that idea down real quick: “I don’t see that happening. I don’t know what nobody else will do, but as far as me.”

Related Stories

Fans have been speculating about drama between the two for a while, especially after Baby’s verse on “350.” Some thought he was taking shots at Gunna when he rapped:

“I know one day it’s gon’ hit me, bro ain’t never coming back

Ain’t never say nothing ’bout it, n***a, you know you a rat.”

But Baby waved off the rumors, blaming them on internet chatter. “That’s just the internet and what they gonna create,” he explained. “I talk about rats in every song I have since I started rapping. So now you know they just create a narrative, and I don’t even be talking about a n***a.”

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

On Gunna’s side, fans thought his track “Bread & Butter” was firing back at Baby with lines like:

“Peepin’ s**, I’m seein’ ns fall back.

You b***h-*ss n***s got me as the topic of the chat.”

But Gunna shut that down too, saying, “That’s Capp. I’m just lettin’ the world hear my story.”

It’s pretty clear the two aren’t on the same page anymore. Baby’s latest comments leave no room for doubt: the friendship is dead, and they’re not about to patch things up anytime soon.

The fallout hits hard for fans who loved their collabs on tracks like “Drip Too Hard” and “Sold Out Dates.” While it’s not clear how this split will shake up the Atlanta rap scene, one thing’s for sure: Lil Baby and Gunna are doing their own thing now, and the fans will just have accept it!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Charlamagne Tha God Gunna Hip-Hop News Lil Baby Newsletter young thug

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

2010 Joy To The World Fest - Gala

Here We Go Again: Diddy Back In Court Asking For New Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3

The Evolution of Jay Ellis: From ‘Insecure’ To Action Star & Family Man

Global Grind
Intimate moment. Young sensual naked african couple of lovers kissing while taking foamy bath with candles together

Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

MadameNoire
Black In White Portrait Series

'Black In White' Portrait Series: Bevy Smith Invites Us To Have A Seat At Her Table

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close