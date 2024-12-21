Lil Baby Sets The Record Straight About Gunna — ‘We Don’t Got No Relationship’

Lil Baby isn’t sugarcoating anything when it comes to his relationship with fellow ATL rapper Gunna. During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Out of Context, Baby made it crystal clear that the two are no longer cool.

“We don’t got no relationship. Nope,” Baby said when Charlamagne asked about where they stand. The host followed up by asking if Baby would hit the studio with Gunna if Young Thug asked. Baby shot that idea down real quick: “I don’t see that happening. I don’t know what nobody else will do, but as far as me.”

Fans have been speculating about drama between the two for a while, especially after Baby’s verse on “350.” Some thought he was taking shots at Gunna when he rapped:

“I know one day it’s gon’ hit me, bro ain’t never coming back Ain’t never say nothing ’bout it, n***a, you know you a rat.”

But Baby waved off the rumors, blaming them on internet chatter. “That’s just the internet and what they gonna create,” he explained. “I talk about rats in every song I have since I started rapping. So now you know they just create a narrative, and I don’t even be talking about a n***a.”

On Gunna’s side, fans thought his track “Bread & Butter” was firing back at Baby with lines like:

“Peepin’ s**, I’m seein’ ns fall back. You b***h-*ss n***s got me as the topic of the chat.”

But Gunna shut that down too, saying, “That’s Capp. I’m just lettin’ the world hear my story.”

It’s pretty clear the two aren’t on the same page anymore. Baby’s latest comments leave no room for doubt: the friendship is dead, and they’re not about to patch things up anytime soon.

The fallout hits hard for fans who loved their collabs on tracks like “Drip Too Hard” and “Sold Out Dates.” While it’s not clear how this split will shake up the Atlanta rap scene, one thing’s for sure: Lil Baby and Gunna are doing their own thing now, and the fans will just have accept it!