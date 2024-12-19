For Your Viewing Pleasure

Lil Baby Says He Was At Young Thug's House Before His Arrest

Lil Baby Reveals He Was At Young Thug’s House Before His RICO Arrest– ‘I Could’ve Been With Him’

Published on December 19, 2024

Lil Baby - iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Lil Baby At The iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles

Lil Baby & Young Thug – Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Lil Baby recently revealed that he was at Young Thug’s house just hours before the rappers’ YSL Rico arrest.

When Young Thug was arrested at his Atlanta home in May of 2022, his rap career and the future of Atlanta rap were left hanging in the balance. Despite that, while he was behind bars, he made it clear that “whatever Wham says goes,” referring to Lil Baby. At the time, it was unclear what that meant, but it reaffirmed his closeness with his fellow ATL affiliate.

In a recent appearance on Lil Yachty’s “A Space Place” podcast, Lil Baby detailed his excitement over Young Thug’s release and also dropped the bomb that he was at the rapper’s Atlanta home just hours before police raided it.

“Definitely happy slime home, for sure. That was a big portion of it.” Lil Baby said accrediting Thug’s freedom for his recent happiness. “What people don’t know and I don’t even tell ppl I could’ve been with him. I was at his house the same day. Thank god I just happened to leave two hours earlier.”

Lil Baby also said that watching Thug go through his RICO case hurt him but made him change his whole life around. He also shared wisdom for up-and-coming rappers about cautioned them against naming their labels after their crews lest they end up arrested like Young Thug.

Later in the interview, the rapper detailed his much smaller circle and focus on providing for his family. This is good because Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is [still] not playing around.

You can watch Lil Baby’s rare podcast appearance below.

