Diddy Accused In Two New Sexual Assault Lawsuits, Both Alleged Victims Claiming They Were Drugged And Raped

Another day, another Diddy accuser. With over 30 active lawsuits against him, Sean “Diddy” Combs is now being accused of sexual assault in two new lawsuits. One accuser claims she was assaulted before the disgraced music mogul was famous—the other claims she was raped after winning a radio contest but doesn’t remember the actual assault.

In the first lawsuit filed by Tony Buzbee, the alleged victim chose to remain anonymous. According to TMZ, Jane Doe attended a New York charity event in December 1991. The event was co-sponsored by Combs, who was an up-and-coming producer at the time. Doe was invited to the event by a rapper (who was not named in the lawsuit) and asked security guards to let her and her friend in early to escape the chaotic crowd. After entering the event, Doe and her friend began looking for their rapper friend. After searching, she was allegedly led to a locker room made into a dressing room for Combs.

Not knowing who Combs was, she asked him for help finding her friend. He obliged but handed her a cup that was seemingly Coca-Cola. However, Jane Doe claims she immediately felt woozy after taking a sip. She also claims to have tried to exit the locker room, but Combs did not allow it. Diddy allegedly began touching himself and her. A struggle ensued, with him overpowering her. She alleges he then ripped her underwear off and raped her.

The court documents state that Doe threatened to tell her rapper friend what had happened, but Combs warned her that “people can come up missing.” After the incident, Diddy attended to his duties at the event, which became increasingly chaotic. Doe stated that the day in question was also the 1991 stampede in which nine people died. The event was oversold as Heavy D was the headliner for the event. TMZ reports that Heavy D was signed to Uptown Records at the time, where Diddy got his start before creating Bad Boy Records.

In response to the lawsuit, Combs’ lawyers said, “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

Radio Contest Winner Includes Pictures In Her Lawsuit

In the second lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accuser LaToya Grayson provides receipts. According to TMZ, Grayson’s sister won a KJAMZ radio contest in 2006. The prize included a round-trip flight to New York, a NYC hotel room, and two tickets to Diddy’s “All White” party. Grayson says that she and her sister went to New York and included pictures of the invite and plane ticket in the court documents. Additionally, she included the bill from the Roger Smith Hotel, which shows Atlantic Records paid for the sisters’ stay.

According to Grayson, she and her sister attended the party, which was later changed to an “All Black” party. However, she and her sister were separated when Grayson was let in, and her sister was left outside. Grayson then took two of the many available premade drinks and soon felt sick. She says she went to the bathroom but cannot remember what happened after.

Her next memory was of her waking up at Saint Vincent’s Medical Center with no underwear, a ripped shirt, and her money gone. Because she cannot remember much, Grayson never names Diddy as the rapist. However, Grayson says when she returned to her home in Ohio, she received a call from an anonymous woman. The woman allegedly told her not to pursue action against Diddy because he is a celebrity.

In response to this lawsuit, Combs’ lawyers said, “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone or engaged in sex trafficking. Ms. Grayson admits she has no memory of the events alleged in her complaint, does not know who was supposedly involved, and has never spoken to Mr. Combs. Her allegations against him are pure fiction. As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every baseless lawsuit and lawyer-driven money grab. He has faith in the judicial process, in which fact will be separated from opportunistic fabrications like these.”

Diddy is currently awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. His trial is set for May 2025.