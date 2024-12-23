Baby’s First Ferrari: Halle Bailey Reunites With Ex DDG As He Gifts Son Halo A Red Ferrari For His First Birthday

Halle Bailey and DDG are back together again to celebrate their little one’s first birthday, and DDG came bearing a BIG gift.

The former couple, who called it quits back in October, reunited publicly for the first time since their split to celebrate their son Halo, who just turned one. On Sunday, Dec. 22, the rapper and YouTuber shared some behind-the-scenes videos of his little one’s birthday festivities, which included an extravagant gift he got for the little one: a brand-new red Ferrari F8.

“Look what I bought Halo for his 1st birthday!!!!!” DDG wrote on a video of him gifting the one-year-old the supercar worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In the clip, which the Youtuber posted to his Snapchat page, attendees at the party can be heard chanting Halo’s name as the Ferrari pulls around, excited for the toddler to be showered with so much love. Though the little one doesn’t exactly seem to know what’s going on (obviously), his dad is wearing a huge smile the whole time, holding Halo up in the air while Halle proudly records the moment on her phone.

Other videos from the festivities show other celebs and influencers popping out at the party, with one video featuring YouTubers Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz along with their kids. Another shows a life-sized version of the children’s character, CoComelon, walking around the party before holding and playing with Halo in another clip.

While most of the videos chronicle DDG’s point of view throughout the celebration, since he’s much more public with his life, one thing Halle did document was her special song for her son. The Little Mermaid star took the mic to sing a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” to Halo, holding back tears before she started the song.

This sweet celebration comes shortly after DDG revealed he hopes to have more children with his ex Halle.

“I do want to have another kid,” he said in a recent Youtube video. “But I will say this — I don’t want to have another kid too far away. Like, I don’t want Halo to be 10 and his little brother is 1. I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid.”

The rapper added that he doesn’t want multiple “baby mamas” before admitting that he still was not over Halle Bailey.

“No, I’m not dating,” he said at the time. “I haven’t ‘moved on,’ whatever that means in y’all’s sense. I’m just really focused on work — that’s what I be trying to explain to y’all. This week, I done linked with three girls — for work purposes — and I go on TikTok and I see y’all making edits like I’m dating this girl. Y’all don’t even know. I’m just working.”

Halle still has yet to speak publicly about the split.