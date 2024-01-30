Bossip Video

Halle Bailey is not the one!

On Jan. 28, the singer and actress clapped back at haters on X, formerly Twitter, after a user claimed that she “lied” and gaslit people on social media about her pregnancy. The netizen claimed that Bailey wanted “desperate” folks online to know “every little detail” about her motherhood journey now that she’s safely given birth to her son, Halo, with DDG. Bailey, 23, quickly shutdown the shady X user.

“I never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went,” the star wrote. “I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? And i’m gonna share my pics now if I want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you!”

In a separate post, the new mom also slammed a netizen who suggested that she stop posting pictures of her pregnancy online, because fans simply didn’t “care” about the news. Bailey did not hold back.

“If u don’t care why are u responding then sweetheart? Just don’t care by living ur best life and not commenting on mine,” the “Do It” songstress penned on X.

After she hit send on the post, Bailey told fans that she would be logging off of social media to her protect her peace.

“lol my hormones have been on 10 recently so i’m gonna go back to staying off twitter. Love you all,” she wrote in a follow-up post.

Halle Bailey And DDG Announced The Birth Of Their Son Earlier This Month

On Jan. 6, Bailey and her boyfriend DDG — real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. — announced the birth of their precious son, Halo. In the caption, Bailey told fans that she welcomed her new bundle of joy in December 2023, after months of keeping her burgeoning baby bump out of the public eye.

“Welcome to the world my Halo. The world is desperate to know you,” she captioned a photo of herself holding baby Halo’s tiny hand.

During a Q&A session on Snapchat, Bailey gave more insight as to why she fought hard to keep her baby news private. The star said that she wanted to focus on having a healthy pregnancy.

“I just wanted to make sure I had a beautiful, private healthy time,” she added.

Proud dad DDG also shared the big news on social media. The YouTuber-turned-rapper posted a vlog on his channel that gave fans a look at sweet moments leading up to the birth of Halo. In the YouTube video, DDG shared short clips of Bailey’s 4K ultrasounds and adorable footage of his hand rubbing on the singer’s growing bump during a baecation in Bora Bora.





Halle Bailey Recently Admitted To Photoshopping Her Baby Bump Out Of A Photoshoot

Over the weekend, The Color Purple star took to her Instagram Story to share some behind-the-scenes footage of a photoshoot that she did while pregnant in October that had netizens online fooled. Bailey revealed that she had her baby bump “photoshopped” out of the image to keep her pregnancy under wraps.

Bailey is really “missing” her baby bump now. The singer took to Instagram on Jan. 15 to share a short video of the regal underwater maternity shoot that she did while pregnant, and it was absolutely stunning. Take a look at the beautiful shoot below.