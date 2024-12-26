Atlanta Execs, Influencers & Celebs Celebrate CEO Jon Gosier’s 9-Figure Audigent Acquisition, Excellence Ensues

Atlanta was buzzing this weekend as entrepreneur and film financier Jon Gosier celebrated a huge milestone—his company, Audigent, being acquired by Experian.

Before the Christmas holiday, an exclusive bash hosted by Gosier’s friend and business partner Erik Gordon kicked off at the swanky HIMITSU membership club with an afterparty at Rocksteady, featuring sounds by DJ Supreme.

Dubbed “The Exit,” it was a night to remember with a crowd that included AJ Calloway, Warren G, Tanya Sam, Butter ATL founder Brandon Butler, and influencer Krystal Garner.

Jon Gosier isn’t new to this—he’s true to this. Reps for the co-founder and former CEO of Audigent report that he helped build a data tech company that changed the game in programmatic advertising. The Experian deal marks his second major tech exit, putting him in a super rare club of Black entrepreneurs who’ve had $100+ million exits in the tech world.

Details of the deal have not been made public, but sources told DigiDay that the valuation was between $200 million and $250 million.

But Jon isn’t just popping bottles over past successes—he’s already deep in his next chapter.

As the founder of FilmHedge, he’s making big moves in Hollywood, financing films and TV projects with loans of up to $25 million per production.

Recent projects backed by FilmHedge include Dead Man’s Wire (starring Bill Skarsgård), The Cure (featuring David Dastmalchian and Ashley Greene), and Nandor Fodor (starring Simon Pegg and Minnie Driver).

A press release reports that FilmHedge has also teamed up with Elizabeth Bay, the new production company led by Hollywood heavyweights Dennis Davidson (Close) and Grant Hill (The Matrix Resurrections). Add that to Jon’s growing portfolio, which also includes Southbox Capital, his family office managing over $200 million in investments across tech, real estate, and venture capital. Not only that, but he’s recently invested in a talent agency, a media production insurance company, and more than a dozen feature films.

The “Exit” party itself was as lit as Jon’s résumé.

Andrene Kong from “We Like to Party” decked out the space with stunning decor, while Erin Kyle of Night Life Link captured the magic on camera as attendees like actress Sincerely Ward, NuFace, Kaye Singleton, Shaquita Smith, Melissa Proctor (Atlanta Hawks CMO), and Emmy-winning producer Lemans Mebane toasted to Jon’s success.

“Audigent was my first forray into disrupting entertainment business models,” said Gosier about his big exit.” It began as a way to collect and curate audience data (fan data) using pixels, ad tags, and cookies. This was based on problems I had originally observed from working in the music industry in the early 2000s with artists like Andre3000, Gwen Stefani, and Kanye West.

He continued,

“Later, the technology evolved into deeper, more technical problems related to how digital advertising works across the web and left the music world behind. Now Audigent is the secret behind many of the ads you see all over the web and will continue to do so under the Experian umbrella.”

Jon Gosier’s journey is a major flex—two huge tech exits, a growing footprint in Hollywood, and a network of movers and shakers supporting his every move.

Congrats to Jon Gosier on his success, and cheers to what’s next!