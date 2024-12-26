Spotted: T.I., Tiny, Jasmin Brown, Cam Newton & Other Celebs Celebrate ATL Excellence At Andre Dickens’ Mayor’s Ball After Party

A constellation of celebs and community leaders recently celebrated the 80th anniversary of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) at the Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball and after-party hosted by Mayor Andre Dickens.

Atlanta sizzled with star power just before Christmas as the annual event brought together national celebrities, civic leaders, alumni, dignitaries, and supporters for an evening of fashion, philanthropy, and festivity.

Held at the Signia By Hilton, the Mayor’s Masked Ball brought out the likes of actor Anthony Anderson, who hosted the event, and Dr. Michael Lomax, Ph.D., President & CEO of United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

Known as one of the city’s premier fundraising and social events, guests enjoyed elegant dining, live entertainment, and compelling testimonials from students whose lives have been transformed by UNCF scholarships.

Celebs Attend The UNCF Atlanta “After The Masked Ball” Party

Later, even more FUNdraising took place at the UNCF Atlanta “After The Masked Ball”, the official after-party organized in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office.

Taking place at The Dome Atlanta, the after-party extended the evening’s excitement and brought out a bevy of celebs.

Seen on the scene were T.I. and Tiny, who were partying with Chris Tucker…

Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown who are clearly still going strong despite recent headlines…

Bobby V…

Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson…

and Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, and Killer Mike, who performed their hits.

What do YOU think about the celebs seen on the Atlanta Mayor’s Ball scene?