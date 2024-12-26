Celebrity

ATL Celebs Attend Andre Dickens' Mayor's Ball After Party

Spotted: T.I., Tiny, Jasmin Brown, Cam Newton & Other Celebs Celebrate ATL Excellence At Andre Dickens’ Mayor’s Ball After Party

Published on December 26, 2024

Andre Dickens Mayor's Ball

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Getty

 

A constellation of celebs and community leaders recently celebrated the 80th anniversary of the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) at the Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball and after-party hosted by Mayor Andre Dickens.

41st Annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Atlanta sizzled with star power just before Christmas as the annual event brought together national celebrities, civic leaders, alumni, dignitaries, and supporters for an evening of fashion, philanthropy, and festivity.

41st Annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Held at the Signia By Hilton, the Mayor’s Masked Ball brought out the likes of actor Anthony Anderson, who hosted the event, and Dr. Michael Lomax, Ph.D., President & CEO of United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

41st Annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Known as one of the city’s premier fundraising and social events, guests enjoyed elegant dining, live entertainment, and compelling testimonials from students whose lives have been transformed by UNCF scholarships.

Celebs Attend The UNCF Atlanta “After The Masked Ball” Party

 

Later, even more FUNdraising took place at the UNCF Atlanta “After The Masked Ball”, the official after-party organized in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office.

Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Taking place at The Dome Atlanta, the after-party extended the evening’s excitement and brought out a bevy of celebs.

Seen on the scene were T.I. and Tiny, who were partying with Chris Tucker…

Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown who are clearly still going strong despite recent headlines

Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Bobby V…

Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson…

Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

and Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, and Killer Mike, who performed their hits.

 

Mayor Andre Dickens Presents After The Masked Ball

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

 

What do YOU think about the celebs seen on the Atlanta Mayor’s Ball scene?

