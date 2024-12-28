Breaking News

#BREAKING Diddy Sentenced To More Than 4 Years In Prison
Cam'Ron Shares He Got Frostbite On His Feet Christmas Day

Get Well, Killa: Cam’Ron Reveals He Got Frostbite On His Feet Christmas Day After Snowmobile Incident

Published on December 28, 2024

Cam'ron -Revolt World 2024

Cam’ron – Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

 

Rapper Cam’ron took to social media to share a scary Christmas day story that included getting frostbite on his feet.

Christmas vacations are always fun and a great time with the family, but sometimes, they can come with unexpected headaches. Rapper-turned-podcaster Cam’ron took to social media to breakdown his headache-filled Christmas trip. While the rapper didn’t share his exact location, he shared that he was snowmobiling with his friends and family before disaster struck.

As the group enjoyed the snow Cam was warned not to drift off and in typical NYC fashion he didn’t listen. This led to his snowmobile rolling over and leaving him in deep snow.

According to Complex, Cam suffered frostbite on his feet after being in the freezing snow.

“They told me, ‘Don’t go up there, Cam! It’s too much snow!’ What I do?” he explained in a video on social media. “Don’t tell me what to do. I’m going up there ’cause we 10,000 feet in the sky, we really in the clouds.”

After explaining his reasoning for ignoring the warnings he showed his foot to the camera.

“What happens? My snowmobile gets stuck and then it rolls over. And now we’re stuck there for like 10 minutes. And now I’m in the car with frostbite on my feet,” Cam’ron continues, while showing his foot.

Hopefully, Cam’ron will sit down and nurse himself back to 100% following the incident. Furthermore, sometimes it’s better to listen to the warnings and stay with the group.

