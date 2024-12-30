HBCU Hustle Or Historical Honor? Mississippi Valley State Band Blasted After Asking For Donations To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration Parade

Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) is catching side-eyes after accepting an invitation to march in Trump’s upcoming inaugural parade on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20, 2025.

The university’s iconic Mean Green Marching Machine plans to represent the HBCU in Washington, D.C., but their decision has social media users questioning whether this is a moment of pride or misplaced loyalty, especially amid the band asking for donations to help cover the $350,000 needed to perform.

An Invitation to Controversy

Founded in 1946, MVSU has a history of breaking barriers as an HBCU, but this latest milestone is stirring up more backlash than applause. According to Revolt, the band launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the trip, covering travel expenses from Itta Bena, Mississippi, to D.C., along with food, housing, and transportation of equipment. The GoFundMe is asking for $70,000, and on X, formerly known as Twitter, the band said it was seeking donations toward the $350,000 cost total needed to participate in the parade.

As of today, Monday, Dec. 30, the GoFundMe has reached over $50,000.

According to WLBT, “The band has played on several stages, including NBA games, the Rose Bowl Parade, New Orleans Mardi Gras parades, and the National Showband Battle of the Bands.”

The school touted the parade invite as a continuation of its historic legacy, referencing past accomplishments like being the first HBCU band to march in the Tournament of Roses Parade in 1965 and performing in President Richard Nixon’s inaugural parade in 1969.

The University released a statement saying:

“This historic invitation highlights the band’s legacy of excellence and cultural significance, showcasing the university and Mississippi’s rich heritage globally.”

But as much as MVSU President Dr. Jerryl Briggs beams with pride, calling it “an opportunity to showcase our legacy, celebrate our culture, and invest in the future leaders of our community,” others see this as a tone-deaf move for an institution rooted in Black excellence.

It’s A “No” on the Socials

While MVSU sees this as a chance to make history, the internet isn’t having it. The backlash on social media has been swift, with users calling out the school for aligning with Trump—a president infamous for his divisive policies.

According to Revolt, critics pointed to Trump’s mass deportation plans and his desire to dismantle the Department of Education, both of which disproportionately impact Black and brown communities.

One user on X tweeted, “MLK fought for equality, and now an HBCU is celebrating the man dismantling our progress? Make it make sense!” Another called the move “disrespectful,” adding, “Not on MLK Day. This ain’t it, Valley.”

On X, the backlash continued.

This backlash echoes the public sentiment from Trump’s first inauguration in 2017 when celebrities like Celine Dion, George Lopez, and Elton John turned down invitations to perform.

While the Mean Green Marching Machine may not have the option to say, “no thanks,” many believe the administration should’ve declined on their behalf.

A Legacy Worth Preserving or Selling Out?

Those defending the decision focus on honoring the band’s legacy and providing students with a rare opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage. However, critics argue that this is not the way to uplift the HBCU community, especially on a day meant to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight for justice and equality.

How do we honor Black history while navigating the complexities of modern politics?

HBCUs like MVSU play a crucial role in preserving Black culture. Dr. King believed in peace among all people and cultures, so the decision to play for Trump doesn’t seem far off from the dream. Trump is heavily disliked for many reasons, so the backlash is not surprising.

Time will tell if the Mean Green Marching Machine’s decision to march will bring applause—or more online discord. What is certain is that social media will have much more to say before Inauguration Day.