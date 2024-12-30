For Discussion

Cardi B Reveals She’s Ready To Move Back To New York Following Offset Split: ‘My Casa…..I Don’t Want It Nomore Tho’

Published on December 30, 2024

Cardi B and Offset share a stunning mansion together in Atlanta, but following their split, she wants to get rid of it.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The on-again, off-again nature of Cardi and Offset’s relationship has been bringing a lot of their drama to the internet recently. The “WAP” rapper has not shied away from sharing her breakup woes on X, and in her latest series of tweets, she revealed that she’s hoping to get rid of the mansion she and her estranged husband share in Atlanta.

On Sunday, Dec. 29, the Love & Hip Hop alum shared a pair of tweets hinting at the idea that she’s ready to move back to her home state of New York.

It all started after an X account by the name of “HOUSE PORN” tweeted out a picture of Cardi’s Atlanta home along with the caption, “dream mansion.” In response, the rapper reposted it and added her own commentary, writing” “My casa ❤️…..I don’t want it nomore tho.”

Many of her followers started to joke around about the house, saying that Cardi should give it to them since she doesn’t even want it. Others, however, were curious why she was over the beautiful property, which comes down to the location.

When one fan asked, “Why don’t you want this beautiful house anymore Cardi ?” the rapper responded by revealing, “I don’t like living in Atlanta…i actually don’t like living nowhere else but NY.”

With her tweets, Cardi didn’t exactly reveal that she’s going to move back to her hometown, but it definitely seems like she wants to make her return.

Cardi B moved to Atlanta in 2017 following her secret marriage to Offset in September of that same year. She bought the aforementioned mansion in 2019.

Shortly before announcing she was filing for divorce earlier this year, Cardi shut down rumors that she could no longer afford the Atlanta home. Amid reports that they were selling the mansion, the rapper took to X to shut down the idea that they couldn’t keep up with the extravagant lifestyle associated with the home.

In response to an account that no longer exists, Cardi wrote: “LMAOOO You bum b**hes wish… me and offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth 7. Check the Atlanta market. And no, we not selling it… and if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad.”

Now, it seems as though she does want to get rid of the home, but not because of any issues with money.

 

