Kiss 2024 Goodbye With BOSSIP's NYE Drink Guide
Hello, 2025: Kiss 2024 Goodbye With BOSSIP’s Boozy & Bubbly Last-Minute NYE Drink Guide
As we prepare to end 2024, it’s only right that we give the year a proper send-off with boozy and bubbly cocktails from BOSSIP’s last-minute drink guide.
Whether you’re wrapping up a chaotic year or celebrating a smooth ride through 2024, it’s time to kick back and sip on something special. Hosting a cozy countdown with friends and family? Or gearing up for a night out with a solid pregame plan? Either way, BOSSIP has you covered with our last-minute NYE cocktail guide. Also, our friends at Cassius also have a cocktail guide for your sipping pleasure!
Always drink responsibly and never get behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated. Stay safe, and have a happy New Year!
BOSSIP’s New Year’s Eve 2025 Cocktail Guide
2025 Sbagliato
Ingredients:
1 oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter
1 oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino
1 oz Martini & Rossi Prosecco
Method: Combine all ingredients into a rocks glass and stir gently. Garnish with an orange slice, and enjoy!
Grapefruit Rosé Spritz
Ingredients:
3 oz. Rosa Regale Sparkling Rosé
1 oz. Orange Liqueur.
1/2 oz. Grapefruit Juice.
2 oz. Club Soda
Method: Shake all ingredients except Rosa Regale Sparkling Rosé with ice. Strain over fresh ice. Top with Rosa Regale Sparkling Rosé. Garnish with mint and orange peel.
Midnight Kiss
Ingredients:
1 part Hudson Whiskey Bright Lights Big Bourbon or Short Stack
.5 part triple sec
2 parts apple cider
3 parts chilled Champagne
Method: Mix the whiskey, triple sec, and cider in a Champagne flute, top with chilled Champagne, and garnish with an apple slice.
Blueberry Sparkler
Created by Mixologist Izzy Tulloch
Ingredients:
1 oz Astral Tequila Blanco
0.25 oz Fresh Lime Juice
0.25 oz Simple Syrup
1 Bar Spoon Blueberry Puree
Champagne to top
Glassware: Champagne Flute
Method: Shake Astral Tequila Blanco, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, and blueberry puree with ice—strain into a champagne flute. Top with champagne and garnish with a lime twist.
Tequila Don Julio 1942 at Midnight
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio 1942 with limited-edition LED label
Glassware: Champagne Flute
Method: Pour Don Julio 1942 in a Champagne Flute.
Midnight Sparkle
Ingredients:
50ml Silent Pool Gin Classic
10ml Crème de Chocolat
15m Mandarin Juice
Sparkling White Wine
Method: Add all the ingredients except the sparkling wine into a shaker with ice. Strain into a flute. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a mandarin wedge.
CÎROC Blue Stone Royale
Ingredients:
1.25 oz CÎROC Vodka
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
0.25 oz Vanilla Syrup
Top with Champagne
Red Grape Garnish
Glassware: Champagne Flute
Method: Combine Ciroc Vodka, fresh lemon juice, and vanilla syrup in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a flute. Top with champagne and garnish with a skewered grape.
No-Years Eve Spritz
Ingredients
3 oz. Martini & Rossi Floreale
3 oz. Soda Water
Method: Add ingredients to a ballon glass packed with ice and stir, garnish with a lemon slice.
Gran Coramino Reposado “The Decadence”
Ingredients:
1.5oz Gran Coramino Reposado
0.75oz crème de cacao
1oz Irish cream liquor
Method: Add rème de cacao, Irish cream liquor, and Gran Coramino Reposado to a cocktail tin. Add ice, shake, and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Top with grated cinnamon, a cinnamon stick, and grated chocolate curl.
Aperol Spritz
Ingredients:
3 Parts Cinzano Prosecco D.O.C.
2 Parts Aperol
1 Part Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)
1 Slice of orange
Method: In a wine glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco D.O.C. followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The result should be a uniform, perfect orange color. Garnish with an orange slice.
Tequila Don Julio: Cinnamon Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Don Julio Reposado
2 Dashes Orange Bitters
.25 oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup
Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass over ice, stir until thoroughly chilled, strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube, garnish with an orange peel and grated cinnamon
‘Tis The Spritzer
Ingredients:
2 oz Tres Agaves Reposado Tequila
1 oz Fresh Squeezed Blood Orange Juice
.5 oz Aperol
.5 oz Cranberry Juice
Champagne
Method: Add ingredients into a shaking tin and fill with a handful of ice. Shake for 5 seconds, then strain into a Collins glass. Top with Champagne and a few cranberries as garnish.
Aspen Vodka Red Bottoms
Credit: The Hooch, Aspen, Colorado;
Ingredients:
2 oz Aspen Vodka
.5 oz lemon
.5 oz Lime
.75 Sparkling Rosè Syrup
5-10 pieces of Mint
4 -5 Raspberry
2 dashes of lavender bitters
Method: Combine in a shaker tin. Fill the tin with ice and shake for 5-10 seconds. Then, double strain into a Coupe or Martini glass. Garnish with a fresh raspberry.
Blue Baburu
Ingredients:
1oz Hpnotiq
.5oz Japanese Whiskey
.5oz Lemon
4 Dashes Peach Bitters
3oz Brut Champagne
Method: Mix all ingredients in a shaker except champagne. Shake with 1 ice cube. Pour 3 oz of champagne into a champagne flute. Pour the cocktail mixer over top of the champagne. Garnish with a decorative lemon peel and half rim (approximately 1” deep) of superfine sugar.
French 75
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
0.75 oz Simple Syrup
2 oz Champagne
Method: Add the Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker. Shake, strain, and top with champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.
Chambord Liqueur’s New Year’s Eve Night Out Kit
Step out in style with Chambord’s Night Out Kit, your essential New Year’s Eve party companion. Whether you’re headed to a glamorous celebration or a neighborhood hangout with friends it’s perfect on the move. You’ll be armed with a chic twist for your cocktail, party hats, and confetti poppers for when the clock strikes midnight.
Surfside Starter Variety Pack
Ingredients: Includes 2 cans of Iced Tea + Vodka, 2 cans of Peach Iced Tea + Vodka, 2 cans of Half & Half + Vodka, and 2 cans of Lemonade + Vodka.
Method: Chill then open and enjoy!
- Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison
- ‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage
- Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Trolling: 50 Cent Says He’s ‘Available’ To Fill In For Diddy At His Scheduled Miami Speaking Appearance Amid Sentencing