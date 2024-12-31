Hello, 2025: Kiss 2024 Goodbye With BOSSIP’s Boozy & Bubbly Last-Minute NYE Drink Guide

As we prepare to end 2024, it’s only right that we give the year a proper send-off with boozy and bubbly cocktails from BOSSIP’s last-minute drink guide.

Whether you’re wrapping up a chaotic year or celebrating a smooth ride through 2024, it’s time to kick back and sip on something special. Hosting a cozy countdown with friends and family? Or gearing up for a night out with a solid pregame plan? Either way, BOSSIP has you covered with our last-minute NYE cocktail guide. Also, our friends at Cassius also have a cocktail guide for your sipping pleasure!

Always drink responsibly and never get behind the wheel of a vehicle while intoxicated. Stay safe, and have a happy New Year!

BOSSIP’s New Year’s Eve 2025 Cocktail Guide

2025 Sbagliato

Ingredients:

1 oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter

1 oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Rubino

1 oz Martini & Rossi Prosecco

Method: Combine all ingredients into a rocks glass and stir gently. Garnish with an orange slice, and enjoy!

Grapefruit Rosé Spritz

Ingredients:

3 oz. Rosa Regale Sparkling Rosé

1 oz. Orange Liqueur.

1/2 oz. Grapefruit Juice.

2 oz. Club Soda

Method: Shake all ingredients except Rosa Regale Sparkling Rosé with ice. Strain over fresh ice. Top with Rosa Regale Sparkling Rosé. Garnish with mint and orange peel.

Midnight Kiss

Ingredients:

1 part Hudson Whiskey Bright Lights Big Bourbon or Short Stack

.5 part triple sec

2 parts apple cider

3 parts chilled Champagne

Method: Mix the whiskey, triple sec, and cider in a Champagne flute, top with chilled Champagne, and garnish with an apple slice.

Blueberry Sparkler

Created by Mixologist Izzy Tulloch

Ingredients:

1 oz Astral Tequila Blanco

0.25 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

1 Bar Spoon Blueberry Puree

Champagne to top

Glassware: Champagne Flute

Method: Shake Astral Tequila Blanco, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, and blueberry puree with ice—strain into a champagne flute. Top with champagne and garnish with a lime twist.

Tequila Don Julio 1942 at Midnight

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio 1942 with limited-edition LED label

Glassware: Champagne Flute

Method: Pour Don Julio 1942 in a Champagne Flute.

Midnight Sparkle

Ingredients:

50ml Silent Pool Gin Classic

10ml Crème de Chocolat

15m Mandarin Juice

Sparkling White Wine

Method: Add all the ingredients except the sparkling wine into a shaker with ice. Strain into a flute. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a mandarin wedge.

CÎROC Blue Stone Royale

Ingredients:

1.25 oz CÎROC Vodka

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.25 oz Vanilla Syrup

Top with Champagne

Red Grape Garnish

Glassware: Champagne Flute

Method: Combine Ciroc Vodka, fresh lemon juice, and vanilla syrup in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a flute. Top with champagne and garnish with a skewered grape.

No-Years Eve Spritz

Ingredients

3 oz. Martini & Rossi Floreale

3 oz. Soda Water

Method: Add ingredients to a ballon glass packed with ice and stir, garnish with a lemon slice.

Gran Coramino Reposado “The Decadence”

Ingredients:

1.5oz Gran Coramino Reposado

0.75oz crème de cacao

1oz Irish cream liquor

Method: Add rème de cacao, Irish cream liquor, and Gran Coramino Reposado to a cocktail tin. Add ice, shake, and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Top with grated cinnamon, a cinnamon stick, and grated chocolate curl.

Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

3 Parts Cinzano Prosecco D.O.C.

2 Parts Aperol

1 Part Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

1 Slice of orange

Method: In a wine glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco D.O.C. followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The result should be a uniform, perfect orange color. Garnish with an orange slice.

Tequila Don Julio: Cinnamon Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Don Julio Reposado

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

.25 oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass over ice, stir until thoroughly chilled, strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube, garnish with an orange peel and grated cinnamon

‘Tis The Spritzer

Ingredients:

2 oz Tres Agaves Reposado Tequila

1 oz Fresh Squeezed Blood Orange Juice

.5 oz Aperol

.5 oz Cranberry Juice

Champagne

Method: Add ingredients into a shaking tin and fill with a handful of ice. Shake for 5 seconds, then strain into a Collins glass. Top with Champagne and a few cranberries as garnish.

Aspen Vodka Red Bottoms

Credit: The Hooch, Aspen, Colorado;

Ingredients:

2 oz Aspen Vodka

.5 oz lemon

.5 oz Lime

.75 Sparkling Rosè Syrup

5-10 pieces of Mint

4 -5 Raspberry

2 dashes of lavender bitters

Method: Combine in a shaker tin. Fill the tin with ice and shake for 5-10 seconds. Then, double strain into a Coupe or Martini glass. Garnish with a fresh raspberry.

Blue Baburu

Ingredients:

1oz Hpnotiq

.5oz Japanese Whiskey

.5oz Lemon

4 Dashes Peach Bitters

3oz Brut Champagne

Method: Mix all ingredients in a shaker except champagne. Shake with 1 ice cube. Pour 3 oz of champagne into a champagne flute. Pour the cocktail mixer over top of the champagne. Garnish with a decorative lemon peel and half rim (approximately 1” deep) of superfine sugar.

French 75

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Champagne

Method: Add the Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker. Shake, strain, and top with champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.

Chambord Liqueur’s New Year’s Eve Night Out Kit

Step out in style with Chambord’s Night Out Kit, your essential New Year’s Eve party companion. Whether you’re headed to a glamorous celebration or a neighborhood hangout with friends it’s perfect on the move. You’ll be armed with a chic twist for your cocktail, party hats, and confetti poppers for when the clock strikes midnight.

Surfside Starter Variety Pack

Ingredients: Includes 2 cans of Iced Tea + Vodka, 2 cans of Peach Iced Tea + Vodka, 2 cans of Half & Half + Vodka, and 2 cans of Lemonade + Vodka.

Method: Chill then open and enjoy!