Let BOSSIP help usher in 2024 the right way with our carefully curated selection of delicious concoctions that are perfect for the NYE kickback.

If there is one thing to be grateful for at the moment it’s living to see another year. 2024 is right around the corner and it’s only right we celebrate making it through 2023, which didn’t seem easy for anyone. Of course, we’re here to help with the cocktail menu as always. We’ve curated a tasty drink menu that will please every type of drinker at the NYE kickback.

We only ask for one thing in return and that’s for you to drink responsibly and don’t drive and drive. Take care of one another and we’ll see you in 2024 with more delicious recipes.

BOSSIPs NYE Cocktail Guide

Crown Royal’s “Royal Peach Fizz”

Ingredients:

.5 oz. Crown Royal Peach

.5 oz. fresh orange juice

6 oz. champagne

1 sprig(s) mint sprig

Method: Add Crown Royal Peach Flavored Whisky and Orange Juice to a glass. Top with champagne. Garnish your Crown Royal Peach Fizz cocktail with mint.

St-Germain “Royale”

Ingredients:

3/4 oz Stâ€‘Germain

5-6 oz Champagne

Blackberry to garnish

Method: Pour Stâ€‘Germain into a chilled Champagne glass (from the freezer). Top with Champagne. Give the drink a quick stir. Garnish with a blackberry by placing on the rim of the glass.

Crown Royal’s “Sparkling Peach”

Ingredients:

1 oz Crown Royal Peach

.5 oz Aperol

.75 oz lemon juice

3 cucumber slices

1 barspoon of superfine sugar

1.5 oz Sparkling Rosé

Method: Using a peeler (Y-peeler suggested) peel cucumber from top to bottom. Spiral into a rose shape and spear through with a long toothpick / garnish pick. Muddle cucumber slices and add remaining ingredients to shaker tin, shake with ice, double strain into Coupe glass using fine strainer and top with Sparkling Rosé. Garnish with 1-2 cucumber slices spiraled into a rose shape, speared with long pick

Anteel “Repo Maple Sour”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Anteel Reposado

2 oz Lemon Juice

1 TBSP Maple Syrup

3 Dashes of Citrus Bitters

1 TSP Cinnamon

Method: In a shaker with ice, combine Anteel Reposado, lemon juice, maple syrup, bitters, and cinnamon. Shake well then Strain over ice in cocktail glass. Garnish with cinnamon stick.

The “3-2-1” Aperol Spritz

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

Aperol

Cinzano Prosecco

Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

Slice of orange

Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

Crown Royal’s “Crown Espresso”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Crown Royal Vanilla

.25 oz coffee liqueur

.25 oz amaretto

1 oz espresso

Method: Build ingredients in a mixing tin, add ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Mercer + Prince “Prince Paloma”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Mercer + Prince

2 oz. Ocean Spray Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

Top w/ Grapefruit Soda (or Soda Water)

Method: Add ingredients into an ice filled Collins/Highball and stir to combine/chill. Garnish with fresh mint & grapefruit.

Crown Royal’s “Billion Dollar Apple”

Ingredients:

1 oz. Crown Royal Regal Apple

1 oz. VS Cognac

1 oz. infused sweet vermouth

0.5 oz. homemade grenadine

0.5 oz. fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz. cranberry juice

Method: Add all ingredients in the shaker filled with ice/ Shake it very hard and double strain in coupe glass garnish with a maraschino cherry.

Hendrick’s “Hot Spiced Apple”

Ingredients:

1 1/4 parts Hendrick’s Gin

5 parts Spiced Apple Juice

2 cloves, 2 crushed cardamom, 2 star anise, 2 crushed juniper berries, peel of 1 orange

Apple and Nutmeg to Garnish

Method: Simmer Hendrick’s apple juice and spices in a saucepan. Serve in a teacup and garnish with three slices of apple and a dusting of nutmeg.

Milagro “Select Sparkling Grove”

Ingredients:

1 1/2 parts Milagro Select Silver

1/2 part Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 part Vanilla Bean Simple Syrup

2 parts Sparkling Pinot Grigio

1 Edible Flower

Method: Pour all ingredients, except the sparkling pinot grigio, into a Boston shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled cocktail coupe. Top with sparkling pinot grigio. Garnish with an edible flower.

Grand Gild

Ingredients:

2 parts of Louis-Alexandre

.75 parts of Fresh Squeeze Grapefruit Juice

½ parts Lemon Juice

½ Bar spoon of Honey

Dash of Orange Bitters

Method: Add all ingredients to the cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake and strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Garnish with a rosemary sprig and a gentle spray of orange flower water.

Blood Orange Spritz

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Gin

3 oz Blood Orange Juice

1.5 tsp Simple Syrup

3 oz Riondo Prosecco

Method: Stir all ingredients except for prosecco in an iced shaker for 30 seconds to chill. Pour into an iced glass and top with Riondo. Garnish with a blood orange slice and enjoy.

The Lobos 1707 Tequila: “Lobos Colada”

Ingredients:

2oz Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven

1oz Lime Juice

1oz Pineapple Juice

4oz Coconut Water

Method: build all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake for 10 seconds, fill a glass with pebble or crushed ice, pour contents from cocktail shaker into glass with ice, garnish with grated nutmeg, pineapple leaf & pineapple slice (dehydrated or fresh).

PATRÓN EL CIELO Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO

2 oz Chilled Pinot Grigio or Provençale Rose Wine

3 oz Chilled Ginger Ale

Method: In a white wine glass with cubed ice, build all ingredients, and stir to combine. Garnish with a fresh orange wedge – squeeze and drop into the glass.

BACARDI Old Cuban

Ingredients:

4 oz Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rum

5 oz Martini & Rossi® Prosecco

8 Mint Leaves

2 oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Lime Juice

4 Dashes Bitters

Method: Combine all the ingredients (except prosecco) in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Double strain, and top with prosecco. Garnish with a mint leaf float.

Don Julio Flutes

Ingredients:

4 oz Don Julio 1942

Method: Pour into a flute and enjoy.

Grey Goose “Sparks Fly”

Ingredients:

1 oz GREY GOOSE® Vodka

½ oz ST-GERMAIN® Elderflower Liqueur

¼ oz Lemon Juice

2 oz Champagne

Method: Fill a cocktail shaker filled with ice and add GREY GOOSE® Vodka, ST-GERMAIN®, and lemon juice. Shake well and strain into a champagne glass. Top with chilled champagne and garnish with edible flowers.

D’USSE Champagne Sparkler

Ingredients:

1 oz D’usse Cognac

1 Sugar Cube

3 Dashes Bitters

Top Sparkling Wine

Method: Add cognac, sugar cube and bitters into a champagne flute. Top with chilled sparkling wine.

Gran Coramino’s “Reality Check Margarita”

Ingredients:

2 oz Gran Coramino Cristalino

0.5 oz Agave Syrup

0.75 oz Lime Juice

1.5 oz Watermelon Juice

Method: Half-rim a rocks glass with Tajin . In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients. Add fresh ice, then shake and strain into rocks glass. Garnish with Watermelon slice and Basil leaf.

Woodford Reserve Malt Whiskey Buck

Ingredients:

1 1/2 OZ Woodford Reserve Malt Whiskey

1/2 OZ Lemon Juice

1/4 OZ Rich Simple Syrup

4 OZ Grapefruit Soda

Method: Add ingredients except for grapefruit soda to a shaker tin with ice. Shake until chilled and diluted. Double strain into a collins or highball glass with ice. Top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a grapefruit half moon or peel.

Malibu “Hello Spring” Spritz

Ingredients:

1 Part Malibu Original

4 Parts Sparkling Rosé

1/2 Part fresh strawberries, muddled

Mint leaf sprig and sliced strawberries for garnish

Method: Add Malibu and fresh strawberry purée into a glass. Add ice cubes and top up with sparkling rosé wine. Mix together gently. Garnish with sliced strawberries and mint sprig.

Belvedere Floral Vodka Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

1 oz Rose Wine

1 oz Soda Water

1 oz Tonic Water

Dash Grapefruit Liqueur

Small Pinch Salt

Method: Build all ingredients in a wine glass over cubed ice and stir gently to combine. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit and a sprig of thyme.

D’USSÉ Holiday Cheer Punch

Ingredients:

750 ML D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

32 OZ Cloudy Apple Cider

12 OZ Pomegranate Juice

12 OZ Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Glass & Garnish: Large Punch Bowl, Stemless Wine & Cinnamon Sticks, Orange Wheels

Method: Add all ingredients to a punch bowl. Add ice. Stir until well mixed. Top with orange wheels and cinnamon sticks. The recipe makes 4 to 6 servings.

The Hennessy Honey Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

0.15 oz Of acacia honey

1.5 oz Hot water

1 Slice of lemon

Method: In a glass, mix the Hennessy, honey, and hot but not boiling water. Stir to dissolve the honey. Garnish with a lemon slice.

CÎROC Appletini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz CÎROC Apple

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.75 oz Simple Syrup

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with apple slices.

Mingle is the hottest mocktail on the market. It’s getting so much attention it’s possibly going to slip into normal beverage territory soon. The variety pack features six mouthwatering flavors: Cranberry Cosmo, Cucumber Melon Mojito, Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa, Key Lime Margarita, Blackberry Hibiscus and Cranberry Cosmo.

Method: Chill to desired taste, pour, and then enjoy.

Price: $12.99 – see mocktail recipes – https://www.minglemocktails.com/blogs/recipes