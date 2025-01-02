Television

Watch The Trailer For Tubi's 'Sugar Mama'

TUBI Trailer Exclusive: Veronica Is Definitely Giving Mike More Than He Signed Up For In ‘Sugar Mama’!

January 2, 2025

It’s no secret that using dating apps can be dangerous — but Tubi’s newest title Sugar Mama definitely puts a twist on that trend!

Sugar Mama key art

Source: Courtesy / Tubi

The film stars Latarsha Rose as Veronica — a wealthy businesswoman who ends up being much more than who college student Mike expected her to be. Check out the trailer below:

This is kinda giving A Thin Line Between Love And Hate vibes right?! Shout out to Lynn Whitfield.

We’ve all seen enough Fatal Attraction projects to be very, very concerned for Mike and his actual girlfriend. Hopefully they make it out alive!

The project, which is directed by Bobby Yan, also stars Jibre Hordges, Liyah Chante Thompson, Thiree Pinnock, Joseph Curtis Callender, Karen Ceesay, Raquel Davies and Julie Kendall.

Sugar Mama premieres on Tubi Friday, January 3.

Sugar Mamas tubi

