Television

'Three Women' Clip Stars DeWanda Wise And Blair Underwood

‘Three Women’ Exclusive: Watch Blair Underwood Play Doting Hubby To DeWanda Wise In Clip From Upcoming Episode

Published on September 27, 2024

Have you been watching STARZ limited series Three Women?

Three Women photos

Source: Courtesy / Starz

We’ve got an exclusive clip from the third episode of the new STARZ limited series Three Women, featuring DeWanda Wise and Blair Underwood. Based on the instant #1 New York Times bestselling book of the same name from literary sensation Lisa Taddeo, who executive produces alongside showrunner Laura Eason, the series explores a nuanced portrait of female desire through the compellingly raw and honest stories of three women.

Three Women photos

Source: Courtesy / Starz

Wise and Underwood play a wealthy polyamorous couple, Richard and Sloane Ford who run a successful catering and events company. Check out the episode 3 preview below, which gives more insight into Sloane’s character:

We’re also excited to share an exclusive clip that gives a glimpse into their happy marriage, as Richard watches Sloane getting ready in the bathroom.

Three Women photos

Source: Courtesy / Starz

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Wise about the role prior to the series premiere and learned the actress was determined to portray a character who extended beyond ‘swinger’ stereotypes.

“I absolutely was such a linebacker when it came to making sure that you knew that Sloane was a full human being,” Wise told BOSSIP. “That she suffered with everything she’s going through, everything you see in the series, and whether or not that experience is more or less empathetic or sympathetic than the other storylines was not my concern. My concern was making sure that she and Richard were living, breathing, real human beings. That what hurt them, hurt them. That what got to them, got to them. That their egos are their egos and that even inside this world of wealth, you also know that no one is immune from life.”

An all-new episode of Three Women debuts Friday, September 27 on STARZ at 10:00 PM ET/PT. The episode debuts at midnight on the STARZ app.

