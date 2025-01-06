Like Step Daddy, Like Son: Draya Michele Dragged For Taking Son, 22, To 22-Year-Old Boyfriend Jalen Green’s NBA Game

What could be more awkward than dating a man the same age as your son? Well, having them together in the same room certainly helps.

Just a few weeks before her 40th birthday, Draya Michele took her eldest son, Kniko Howard, 22, with her to a basketball game to cheer on her 22-year-old boyfriend, Jalen Green. The star shooting guard and his Houston Rockets took on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Toyota Center in Houston on December 27, losing to the away team 113-112.

A video shared online showed the former reality star and her son sitting courtside as Green scored a modest 14 points. Though fans were already aware of the fact that Draya is dating–and recently had a child with–someone the same age as her son, seeing both her son and boyfriend in the same room only made things a lot more awkward.

Kniko posted pictures of the outing on Instagram, enjoying his time at the game regardless of all the online chatter surrounding his mother’s endeavors.

Fans were quick to jump on the Basketball Wives alum for dating a man so much younger than her, flooding X with think pieces about her situation once again.

“Having a step dad the same age as you weird as hell,” one user tweeted. “Draya goofy as hell.”

Another wrote, “Draya having a baby my a young man the same age as her son is diabolical idc.”

Some users also aren’t happy with the fact that Michele is parading her child around now after she was arrested on charges of child endangerment in 2011. Police were concerned about the welfare of Kniko when Draya left her son alone in her apartment so she could allegedly go out and party, according to BET.

Draya announced she was pregnant and expecting a baby with Green in March 2024, in honor of International Women’s Day. She gave birth to her third child, a baby girl, in May, and her name has not been disclosed to the public.

This marked Green’s second baby, according to reports from TMZ, who revealed that the athlete also welcomed a daughter with a woman named Myah Lakopo in February 2024.