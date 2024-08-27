Caucasity Audacity: RepubliKKKan Group Cites ‘Slave’ SCOTUS Ruling As Reason Why Kamala Harris ‘Cannot Run’ For President

Vice President Kamala Harris has a very good chance of becoming the very first woman, Black woman, and woman of Asian descent to take the oath of office as the President of the United States of America. Sure, much of that potential is based on the historic fundraising and enthusiasm shown by the Democratic base but there’s more to it than that. Proof of VP Harris’ proximity to victory can also be seen in the insulting, pathetic, and desperate plays that the right is employing to keep her out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20500.

According to reporting by The Independent, a radical conservative organization called The National Federation of Republican Assemblies (NFRA) has challenged Harris’ eligibility for officer based, in part, on the notorious 1857Dred Scott v Sandford decision made by the Supreme Court which ruled that a slave was not a citizen and thus had no rights. Especially not rights that would allow he or she to become POTUS. NFRA argues that VP Harris’ parents were not American citizens at the time of her birth.

“It is the will of this convention that only candidates who meet the natural born-citizenship standard, interpreted through an originalist and strict constructionist standard, be placed on the 2024 Republican presidential primary ballots,” the document states

None of this means anything. Kamala Harris is lawfully the Vice President of the United States and she is a lawful candidate for President in 2024. However, this is a shining example of just how shook these folks are that a Black woman is about to take America’s Iron Throne. Dracarys for them all.