Athletes

Ja Morant Wins $365k Judgement Against Memphis Wing Shop

Mo’ Money: Ja Morant Wins $365K Judgement After Memphis Wing Shop Withheld Endorsement Payments While Using His Likeness

Published on January 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors

Ja Morant – Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Memphis Grizzles star Ja Morant will be $365K richer after a judgment against local Wing Shop withheld contracted endorsement payments.

Ja Morant is once again putting a legal issue behind him, but this time, he’s on the opposite side of the courtroom collecting money owed to him.

In January 2022, Ja and Memphis restaurant Wing Guru entered into an advertising agreement paying him $6,250 a month for his likeness. For $7Kk a year, the Wing restaurant could use Ja in all their advertising as they tried to attract more business.

According to Commercial Appeal, however, Ja Morant stopped receiving payments four months after signing the contracts.

Despite withholding the payments, Wing Guru continued using his likeness, which eventually led both parties to court. Last August, an arbitrator ruled that Morant was owed $365k, and the restaurant could no longer use his name, image, or likeness for advertising.

Ja Morant and his legal team recently went to Shelby County Court, asking the Chancery Court to affirm the ruling. The 90-day window Wing Guru received to request changes to the damages passed at the end of 2024.

Morant will receive $43K remaining in the contract, $31K in punitive damages for advertising outside of Memphis, and $225K in compensatory damages. Furthermore, Wing Guru is required to pay for Morant’s attorney fees.

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

$20 million lawsuit Celebrity Endorsements Chicken Wings City Of Memphis endorsement deals Ja Morant Lawsuit Memphis Memphis Grizzlies

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

Trailblazing Neo-Soul Artist D’ Angelo Dead At 51

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

D'Angelo

R.I.P. Legendary Neo-Soul Singer D’Angelo Dies At 51

Bam Adebayo & A'ja Wilson at 2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four

Love & Basketball (Championships): A’ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo Celebrate The Las Vegas Aces’ Dynasty, Put Their Love On Display

Nia Long attends Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex, Ime Udoka, Despite Public Breakup

Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As ‘RHOP’ Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close