Mo’ Money: Ja Morant Wins $365K Judgement After Memphis Wing Shop Withheld Endorsement Payments While Using His Likeness

Memphis Grizzles star Ja Morant will be $365K richer after a judgment against local Wing Shop withheld contracted endorsement payments.

Ja Morant is once again putting a legal issue behind him, but this time, he’s on the opposite side of the courtroom collecting money owed to him.

In January 2022, Ja and Memphis restaurant Wing Guru entered into an advertising agreement paying him $6,250 a month for his likeness. For $7Kk a year, the Wing restaurant could use Ja in all their advertising as they tried to attract more business.

According to Commercial Appeal, however, Ja Morant stopped receiving payments four months after signing the contracts.

Despite withholding the payments, Wing Guru continued using his likeness, which eventually led both parties to court. Last August, an arbitrator ruled that Morant was owed $365k, and the restaurant could no longer use his name, image, or likeness for advertising.

Ja Morant and his legal team recently went to Shelby County Court, asking the Chancery Court to affirm the ruling. The 90-day window Wing Guru received to request changes to the damages passed at the end of 2024.

Morant will receive $43K remaining in the contract, $31K in punitive damages for advertising outside of Memphis, and $225K in compensatory damages. Furthermore, Wing Guru is required to pay for Morant’s attorney fees.