Rap Battle Bliss: Remy Ma Professes Her ‘Love’ For Eazy The Block Captain After Public Papoose Tusslefussle

Now that Remy Ma’s Mackie matrimony with Papoose has been blown to rap battle showcase smithereens, Remy has seemingly professed her “love” for her new man, Eazy The Block Captain.

Remy, 44, addressed the speculation head-on during her annual Chrome 23 battle rap competition on Jan. 5 as Eazy The Block Captain competed against fellow battle rap star Shotgun Suge.

In a clever jab at Remy seemingly choosing him over Papoose, Eazy fired up his intense rap, poking fun at Papoose’s “Alphabetical Slaughter,” shouting:

“I mean, all that Alphabetical Slaughter sh*t but what happens when she stopped at E?”

The lyricist poured salt in the wound with his next lines, daring Remy to profess her love for him openly.

“I’m only gon address this s**t one time/ Since y’all wanna be on the frontlines/ Hey yo, Remy, don’t you love me?” he asked, to which the New York femcee responded, “Yes!” off-camera.

The crowd lit up when Eazy finished off his fiery rap solo with:

“See right there, that’s the punchline.”

Soon after the clip went viral, Eazy’s ex-girlfriend, Hurricane Du, came forward to allege that he recycled his bars after previously asking her the same question during a rap battle.

Eazy The Block Captain Claimed That Papoose Was Well Aware Of His Relationship With Remy

As previously reported, during the Chrome 23 rap battle in 2023, hip-hop star Geechi Gotti targeted Remy with a verse accusing her of cheating on Papoose with Eazy The Block Captain. He also fueled a rumor, suggesting that her angry husband knocked out the Philly rapper for creeping with the hip-hop icon.

Then, the cheating scandal involving Remy and Papoose hit a new level of drama in December 2024. Things took a petty turn when professional boxer Claressa Shields fired back at the “Conceited” rapper after she claimed Shields had an affair with Papoose. As if that weren’t enough, Eazy added fuel to the fire, asserting that Papoose had known about his alleged relationship with Remy for two years.

“The n***a knew already! I know he up there trying to play victim and all of that s**t but he been knew. He knew two years ago. I ain’t gonna lie, don’t let the n***a cap y’all n***as up,” Eazy said during an interview with The Boule last month.

Notably, the battle rapper further stirred the pot by alleging that Papoose discovered their secret relationship after planting a “recording device” or “bug” inside Remy’s car.

It seems the drama between Remy and Papoose is far from over.

