Celebrity

Remy Ma Seemingly Professes 'Love' For Eazy The Block Captain

Rap Battle Bliss: Remy Ma Professes Her ‘Love’ For Eazy The Block Captain After Public Papoose Tusslefussle

Published on January 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Now that Remy Ma’s Mackie matrimony with Papoose has been blown to rap battle showcase smithereens, Remy has seemingly professed her “love” for her new man, Eazy The Block Captain.

Remy Ma x Eazy The Block Captain

Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics/ Johnny Nunez/WireImage / Getty

Remy, 44, addressed the speculation head-on during her annual Chrome 23 battle rap competition on Jan. 5 as Eazy The Block Captain competed against fellow battle rap star Shotgun Suge. 

Related Stories

In a clever jab at Remy seemingly choosing him over Papoose, Eazy fired up his intense rap, poking fun at Papoose’s “Alphabetical Slaughter,” shouting:

 “I mean, all that Alphabetical Slaughter sh*t but what happens when she stopped at E?” 

The lyricist poured salt in the wound with his next lines, daring Remy to profess her love for him openly.

 “I’m only gon address this s**t one time/ Since y’all wanna be on the frontlines/ Hey yo, Remy, don’t you love me?” he asked, to which the New York femcee responded, “Yes!” off-camera.

The crowd lit up when Eazy finished off his fiery rap solo with:

“See right there, that’s the punchline.”

Soon after the clip went viral, Eazy’s ex-girlfriend, Hurricane Du, came forward to allege that he recycled his bars after previously asking her the same question during a rap battle.

Eazy The Block Captain Claimed That Papoose Was Well Aware Of His Relationship With Remy

As previously reported, during the Chrome 23 rap battle in 2023, hip-hop star Geechi Gotti targeted Remy with a verse accusing her of cheating on Papoose with Eazy The Block Captain. He also fueled a rumor, suggesting that her angry husband knocked out the Philly rapper for creeping with the hip-hop icon.

Then, the cheating scandal involving Remy and Papoose hit a new level of drama in December 2024. Things took a petty turn when professional boxer Claressa Shields fired back at the “Conceited” rapper after she claimed Shields had an affair with Papoose. As if that weren’t enough, Eazy added fuel to the fire, asserting that Papoose had known about his alleged relationship with Remy for two years.

“The n***a knew already! I know he up there trying to play victim and all of that s**t but he been knew. He knew two years ago. I ain’t gonna lie, don’t let the n***a cap y’all n***as up,” Eazy said during an interview with The Boule last month.

Notably, the battle rapper further stirred the pot by alleging that Papoose discovered their secret relationship after planting a “recording device” or “bug” inside Remy’s car.

It seems the drama between Remy and Papoose is far from over.

 

 

What do you think about this latest development in the couple’s ongoing drama? Let us know in the comments section.

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Eazy The Block Captain love Newsletter Papoose Remy Ma

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead At 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

MadameNoire
Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000

Trailblazing Neo-Soul Artist D’ Angelo Dead At 51

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

D'Angelo

R.I.P. Legendary Neo-Soul Singer D’Angelo Dies At 51

Bam Adebayo & A'ja Wilson at 2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four

Love & Basketball (Championships): A’ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo Celebrate The Las Vegas Aces’ Dynasty, Put Their Love On Display

Nia Long attends Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party

‘Me And Coach Are Good’: Nia Long Opens Up About Having ‘Respect’ For Her Ex, Ime Udoka, Despite Public Breakup

Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As ‘RHOP’ Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close