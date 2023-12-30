Where are the Love & Hip Hop cameras when you need them?
Remy Ma’s alleged side boy battle rapper, Eazy The Block Captain, seemingly confirms she is no longer with fellow rapper and husband of 15 years, Papoose.
Hot New Hip Hop reports a newly released recording featuring the admitted adulterer that reveals the aftermath of his alleged affair with Remy, 43. If the audio recording of Eazy chatting with a “friend” is true, it’s a wrap for the “Black Love” legends.
Eazy shared shocking details, including how Remy begged him not to speak publicly about their affair. He also highlighted the friction he currently has with Pap, 45.
“She don’t want me to,” the lyricist stated. “She been on my a** like asking me like please don’t do it. I’m like aite copy. I’m just asking you do that for me,” he claimed.
The battle rapper believes Papoose should make a statement to clear Remy of the affair.
“Why am I the only one doing something for you?” he asked in reference to Remy’s request for him to remain mum. He continued, “Why he not though? Talking bout he held you down from jail. This n***a got 16 years in.”
“He could have stopped all of that s**t with a tweet.”
We’re assuming Pap’s loyalty died when his wife allegedly laid down with you, sir.
Check out what Eazy The Block said about the alleged affair aftermath with Remy Ma and Papoose After The Flip!
Eazy The Block Claims He’s Been With Remy Ma Since The Alleged Infidelity Fallout
Eazy added that Papoose “made it look weird,” but he’s “been wit shorty, whose real name is Reminisce Kioni Mackie.
“The fact that she said something, I said something and you didn’t. That make it look weird,” he added. “The fact that you posted a Father’s Day picture without her, make it look weird.”
Eazy continued, “N***as starting to try to figure it out like is he f******g with Remy? But not knowing that I been wit shorty. N****s don’t know that she been at my crib since then.”
The Lipton is scoldiiing.
Then the battle rapper made a few statements that could be classified as clout chasing.
“She don’t want what’s about to happen. This little b***s**t right now is already hitting and stressing her out. We’re like yo let’s not make it to Shaderoom. Let’s not make it to TMZ, but in my head I’m just like man f**k that. I already got 5,000 followers in 2 days.
Someone seems to be geeked about the little notoriety he’s receiving.
Eazy continued, “I told her I say whatever you want me to. But tell this n***a he has to see me though.”
He fumed, “I don’t even give a f**k if I lose but we have to fight though.”
Mista, you already allegedly got papped up once. Simmer down.
Eazy then addressed the backlash he’s received from the internet.
“She just needs to let [the public] know they’re not together,” he tells the snitch.
“I’m already getting killed yo like he’s a homewrecker,” he vented. He continued, “From battle rap I’m getting killed and from the industry I’m getting killed. Now I gotta switch my career around. I’m the bad guy now.”
The Philadelphia rapper claims Papoose revels in the fact that he got the best of him during a scuffle after discovering his wife’s infidelity.
“I think he like that sh**. Like yo ‘I beat up my girl new dude,’ he said about the Pap, born Shamele Mackie.
Cheating rumors took flight at Remy’s Chrome 23 Battle Rap showcase. Geechi Gotti allegedly outed her during a battle rap matchup with Eazy. While Remy stood in between the men during the battle, Gotti took aim at the rapstress.
“If n****s found out you was f****g the help, that could really ruin your image,” he rapped.
Geechi then referenced the alleged altercation between the “Sharades” rapper and Eazy.
“When you ain’t feeling good, [Pap] put you in the back in the best moods. So, he’ll be damned to see you get stepped to by a n***a that he socked out and stood over like a stepstool.”
Thanks to Gotti and Remy’s alleged blabbering new boo, we seemingly have confirmation that the Mackie matrimony is over.
Fans will be anxiously awaiting the “Conceited” rapper’s confession that the Black Love she and Papoose shared is no more.
Check back for updates.
Continue Slideshow
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
Front Row It Girls Teyana Taylor, Karrueche And Coco Jones Support Phillip Lim's Return To The Runway
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.