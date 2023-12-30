Where are the Love & Hip Hop cameras when you need them?

Remy Ma’s alleged side boy battle rapper, Eazy The Block Captain, seemingly confirms she is no longer with fellow rapper and husband of 15 years, Papoose.

Hot New Hip Hop reports a newly released recording featuring the admitted adulterer that reveals the aftermath of his alleged affair with Remy, 43. If the audio recording of Eazy chatting with a “friend” is true, it’s a wrap for the “Black Love” legends.

Eazy shared shocking details, including how Remy begged him not to speak publicly about their affair. He also highlighted the friction he currently has with Pap, 45.

“She don’t want me to,” the lyricist stated. “She been on my a** like asking me like please don’t do it. I’m like aite copy. I’m just asking you do that for me,” he claimed.

The battle rapper believes Papoose should make a statement to clear Remy of the affair.

“Why am I the only one doing something for you?” he asked in reference to Remy’s request for him to remain mum. He continued, “Why he not though? Talking bout he held you down from jail. This n***a got 16 years in.” “He could have stopped all of that s**t with a tweet.”

We’re assuming Pap’s loyalty died when his wife allegedly laid down with you, sir.

Check out what Eazy The Block said about the alleged affair aftermath with Remy Ma and Papoose After The Flip!