Poppin’ Out With His Chest Out: Lil-er Rel Howery Opens Up About His Stunning Weight Loss Journey, Laughs Off Ozempic Accusations

Alright now, Rel!

Slimmed down star Lil Rel Howery has been poppin’ out to Hollywood events with his chest out as the latest celebrity to lose a stunning amount of weight in a seemingly short amount of time.

You may recall the Get Out actor going viral after showing off his stunningly svelte physique at the Harold And The Purple Crayon premiere last summer.

Naturally, messy miserables accused him of using popular weight loss drug Ozempic to drop the weight, prompting the comedian to respond with a lengthy appreciation post for himself followed by a separate video on Instagram.

“I’m on that Godzempic, Happyzempic, Hardworkzempic, PurposeZempic and just plan on Truthzempic,” he captioned the video. “I’m grateful and glad I said yes to God assignment on my life and friends still here and gone that kept it 100 with me…”

Fast-forward to 2025 where the booked and busy actor kicked off the year by revealing the secrets to his weight loss transformation in an interview with Men’s Health Mag.

Reflecting on his self-improvement journey, Rel credited therapy, boxing training, and his daily exercise ritual for his impressive results.

“I wasn’t just working out–I was letting things go,” he said about his early efforts with a peloton and Gospel playlist. “It ain’t the airy gospel playlist I’m playing. I’m playing Reverend James Cleveland, Reverend Milton Brunson. I remember getting tired on the bike. I was like, ‘Okay, what’s my motivation?’ That’s when I started having my conversations with God, manifesting my ideas.”

Howery also revealed that quitting drinking was a major catalyst to his weight loss.

“I kept trying to find easier versions… if I cut down, if I don’t do this, I do that,” he admitted, chuckling. “As soon as I stopped drinking, I saw that six-pack start to show up,” he joked, adding, “Turns out, all those years I was blaming my 40s, it was just the drinks.”

