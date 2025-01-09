Allison Holker Insists Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Would Want ‘His Story Told’ Amid Backlash Over Tell-All Memoir

Allison Holker is responding to all of the backlash she’s received following comments she made about her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ alleged drug use.

The So You Think You Can Dance alum is still being criticized by not only fans but also friends and family of Boss after coming forward with revelations about her late husband.

Earlier this week, Holker revealed that she discovered her late husband’s alleged drug use after his suicide in 2022 while promoting her upcoming memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light. During a sit down with PEOPLE, the 36-year-old widow said that she allegedly discovered a “cornucopia” of drugs, including mushrooms, pills, and “other substances I had to look up on my phone,” hidden in her late husband’s closet.

This reveal angered so many people close to tWitch, wondering why she would want to tarnish his image years after his death. It also opened a whole can of worms about how Holker has treated her late husband’s family and friends this whole time, allegedly making them sign NDAs on their way into his funeral service.

Now, as the public continues questioning Allison’s motives in revealing this information, she has responded, insisting that Boss would have wanted his story told.

“To fans of Stephen and our family and friends, I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people,” Holker began in a lengthy Instagram Story on Wednesday, Jan. 8. “Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together I will never really know.” She continued, “I hope that by sharing our full story maybe I can help someone else who might see themselves or a loved one in Stephen. I hope that maybe they can catch some of the red flags that I missed before it’s too late.”

As confirmed in Boss’ autopsy report, he had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of death, according to the Los Angeles Times. Still, Holker felt the need to reveal his apparent drug use to the world in association with his passing.

The dancer went on to say that she’s spoken with several mental health professionals and agencies over the past few years to better “educate herself” and her readers on “warning signs.” She also addressed those who think her recent interview was solely to promote book sales by revealing that the proceeds from her memoir will go toward the mental health foundation Move with Kindness, which she founded when tWitch passed away in 2022.

“My hope is that that we won’t need to lose another husband, brother, father, or friend to suicide,”Holker continued. “I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life. Much love to all those who have supported our family these many years.”