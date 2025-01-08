Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Family & Friends Slam His Wife Allison Holker Over Claims Of Drug Use To Promote Tell-All Memoir

Allison Holker is under fire after coming forward with revelations about her late husband’s supposed drug use.

Following the tragic passing of beloved dancer and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss in 2022, fans have rallied behind his wife. But, in anticipation of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Holker came forward with some shocking revelations about her late husband that have the people closest to tWitch fighting back.

The 36-year-old widow revealed that she discovered Boss’ alleged drug use after his suicide in 2022 while promoting her upcoming memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light. During a sit down with PEOPLE, Holker said that she allegedly discovered a “cornucopia” of drugs, including mushrooms, pills, and “other substances I had to look up on my phone,” hidden in her late husband’s closet.

“I was with one of my really dear friends, and we were cleaning out the closet and picking out an outfit for him for the funeral,” Holker explained. “It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed.” She continued, “It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about]. It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Boss’ autopsy report confirmed that he had no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of death.

In response to these revelations, the late dancer’s brother, Dré Rose, and friend, Courtney Ann Platt, are speaking out about Holker’s decision to go public with her late husband’s personal struggles.

“Anyone who knows me, knows I go straight to source during a conflict and handle my business but since there’s clearly no shame in being so public, I haven’t said a word in two years but here I go,” Platt wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “This is by far the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act I have ever seen in my entire life.”

She went on to reveal that Boss’ friends and family “had to sign some weird NDA to attend his funeral” and alleged that Holker had treated her mother-in-law “like garbage this entire time.”

Platt went on to call out Holker for “smearing his name and attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend.” “You’re a living, breathing bulldozer. Stick to your own demons. Shame on you Allison, shame on your money hungry team,” she continued. “Let my friend Rest in Peace not your PR.”

Boss’ brother, Dré Rose, reposted Platt’s Instagram message, adding, “No lies told…”

He went on to share another friend’s Instagram Story on his profile, which called Allison “a disgrace and despicable human to do this to a grieving family.”

Rose’s words echo that of tWitch’s cousin, a woman named Darielle, who backed up the funeral NDA allegations and alleged that Hokler is trying to tarnish her family member’s legacy.

“Yeah idgaf about an NDA. This crazy woman made me and his actual family sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral. She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children. Only to exploit and LIE on my cousin. Hell no.”