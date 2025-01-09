Jhené Aiko Reveals Her Home Has ‘Burned To The Ground’ In Los Angeles Fires, Responds To Tone Deaf Detractors

Jhené Aiko has revealed that she lost her home due to the fires ravishing Los Angeles this week, and she’s responding to people shrugging it off because her financial status.

The wildfires this week have officially grown to become the most destructive fires in Los Angeles history. As people across all different neighborhoods throughout the city process the damage, a number of celebrities have come forward to reveal they’ve lost their homes due to the devastation, and some people are acting as though it’s no big deal.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, Jhené Aiko took to social media to reveal that she lost her home in the fires. According to her announcement, it “burned to the ground,” and she is now focusing on “starting from scratch.”

“Praying for everyone this morning,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Those who lost their home. those who lost their life’s work, those who lost their life. praying for my city. praying for the wild life and lost pets. praying for the world. let suffering be a gift; a lesson in compassion.”

After sending her prayers for everyone in Los Angeles affected by the wildfires, Aiko continued in the next slide by revealing that her house was no longer standing. But, regardless of losing everything, she’s grateful that she and her family are safe.

“Me and my children’s home is gone. burned to the ground with all of our things inside. Lord have mercy,” she wrote. “Thankful we still have eachother. starting from scratch. My heart is so heavy.”

Jhené Aiko is a mother to her firstborn daughter, Namiko Love Browner, 16, and shares her son Noah, 2, with her longtime love, Big Sean. The Twenty88 collaborators welcomed their first child together in November 2022.

The “Stay Ready” singer is just one of many celebs–among tens of thousands of other people–who have lost their homes due to these fires. Though some fans entered the comments section to give their two cents, insisting celebrities losing their homes isn’t something to cry over, Jhené responded by letting those people know she worked very hard for what she has.

“With all due respect. So many of you are loud and wrong,” she began. “I worked very hard…for many years, through a lot of pain…to provide my children with this house. I put everything into it. Praying none of you ever experience this.”

She followed up with a second comment on TheShadeRoom’s Instagram amid allegations that she has “money like Paris Hilton” to rebuild. According to Jhené, she does not, and she sadly suffered a similar situation when her home burned down in elementary school and kids bullied her about it, thinking she was “rich.”

“The fact that some of you think I have Paris Hilton money is wild. I don’t got it like that, but I do have a big, loving family that is worth more than anything.”

She continued,

“When I was in the 2nd grade, our home burned down with everything in it. I never understood why some of the kids at school were so mean about it, because they thought we were rich when we weren’t. But they thought we were rich because we had love!! I am fortunate enough to be in a better situation than back then. And I pray I can have as much grace as my mother did during that time. I work very hard for my family. I pray that you all stay safe.”