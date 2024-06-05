Bossip Video

Soothe&B star Jhene Aiko entered her SKIMS era with an energy-elevating campaign ahead of her 26-city “The Magic Hour” tour this summer.

Shot by famed South African photographer Henrik Purienne, the stunning shoot showcases Jhené’s chakra-aligning aura as she poses in the brand’s cotton rib cami (“Tank and Tee”) and cotton jersey boy short (“Cheeky Tanga”) against the desert.

“This was such a beautiful campaign to star in. As a longtime customer and genuine fan of the brand, I’m honored that SKIMS asked me to be part of it,” said Jhené Aiko. “My outfits on stage can often be very intricate and restrictive but when I’m at home with my family or traveling on the road, comfort is essential. SKIMS Cotton styles provide me with the perfect solutions for my everyday life.”

With a firm grip on the shapewear, loungewear, and underwear space, SKIMS continues to feature some of our fave baddies in campaigns, including SZA, Usher, Cardi B, Ice Spice, Coco Jones, and now Jhené Aiko.

“Jhené’s presence adds a calm yet dynamic layer to the campaign that reflects the comfort and ease of SKIMS Cotton Rib and Cotton Jersey collections,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder/Chief Creative Officer of SKIMS. “She’s one of my favorite artists so I’m honored to have her star in our SKIMS Cotton campaign ahead of her ‘Magic Hour’ Tour that starts this month!”

The campaign unveiling comes just days before the start of Jhené’s ‘The Magic Hour’ tour featuring special guests Umi, Tink, Coi Leray, and Kiana Ledé at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on June 19.

Other stops include the TD Garden in Boston, Toyota Center in Houston, Chase Center in San Francisco, State Farm Arena in Atlanta on July 15, and Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver before wrapping up at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on August 22.