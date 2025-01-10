TikTok Formally Plans To Cease US-Based Operations Later This Month Unless Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Forcing Sell

ByteDance announced TikTok plans to end United States operations if the app hasn’t found a buyer by Jan. 19.

One of the the biggest social media apps on the market is TikTok, which exploded almost overnight. The app feels like justice for the failed social media app Vine. Video content is the dominant format occupying time from million of Americans daily. However, the United States government believes the China-based company poses a major national security threat.

Like most modern phone apps, TikTok collects sensitive data about Americans that could be used in ways the average user could never fathom. In this case, the worry is China could use the data against American citizens and trusting another nation to do the right thing isn’t a risk the U.S. is willing to take.

According to ABC News, the fate of TikTok is in the hands of the Supreme Court, which plans to uphold the law banning the app. For now, the law banning the app will start on Jan. 19, and ByteDance confirms if a buyer doesn’t emerge the app will shut down in the U.S. on that day. TikTok argued the law would hurt many American’s livelihoods and alleged the security concerns are “hypothetical” and “inaccurate” information.

Shark Tank host Kevin O’Leary is poised to make a $20 billion offer for TikTok, Yahoo reports. As the date for the law to go into effect nears, it is clear the app has no plans of selling. With only nine days to go, can O’Leary pull a Hail Mary and close the blockbuster deal? We will have to wait and see, but it seems very little hope is in sight.