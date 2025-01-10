National

TikTok Formally Announces Plans To Cease US-Based Operations

TikTok Formally Plans To Cease US-Based Operations Later This Month Unless Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Forcing Sell

Published on January 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Supreme Court Hears Arguments In ByteDance And TikTok Case

TikTok – Source: Kayla Bartkowski / Getty

ByteDance announced TikTok plans to end United States operations if the app hasn’t found a buyer by Jan. 19.

One of the the biggest social media apps on the market is TikTok, which exploded almost overnight. The app feels like justice for the failed social media app Vine. Video content is the dominant format occupying time from million of Americans daily. However, the United States government believes the China-based company poses a major national security threat.

Like most modern phone apps, TikTok collects sensitive data about Americans that could be used in ways the average user could never fathom. In this case, the worry is China could use the data against American citizens and trusting another nation to do the right thing isn’t a risk the U.S. is willing to take.

Related Stories

According to ABC News, the fate of TikTok is in the hands of the Supreme Court, which plans to uphold the law banning the app. For now, the law banning the app will start on Jan. 19, and ByteDance confirms if a buyer doesn’t emerge the app will shut down in the U.S. on that day. TikTok argued the law would hurt many American’s livelihoods and alleged the security concerns are “hypothetical” and “inaccurate” information.

Shark Tank host Kevin O’Leary is poised to make a $20 billion offer for TikTok, Yahoo reports. As the date for the law to go into effect nears, it is clear the app has no plans of selling. With only nine days to go, can O’Leary pull a Hail Mary and close the blockbuster deal? We will have to wait and see, but it seems very little hope is in sight.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Best TikToks Black TikTokers To Follow funny tiktok videos Jason Derulo TikTok Kanye West Wants North West Off Tik-Tok Newsletter Tik Tok

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Him"

Inside Don Benjamin’s Rise in Hollywood: From America’s Next Top Model to ‘HIM,’ Cardi B’s Music Video, and His Next Big Projects

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Nike SKIMS "Bodies At Work" Launch Celebration

Would You Rock The SKIMS Faux Pubic Hair Thongs?

MadameNoire
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Caught In The He Say She Say: Juvenile’s Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired
Spotify Press Announcement

D'Angelo Collaborations That Deserve A Listen

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her "Chymoji" Emoji Collection

Run It Back?! Blac Chyna Sparks Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors With Mysterious Social Media Post

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" - Red Carpet
18 Items

Aww Give Him A Hug: Drake Gets CLOWNED (AGAIN) After Losing His Defamation Lawsuit Against UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close