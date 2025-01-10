Crime

Dennoriss Richardson: 2 Autopsies Differ On Cause Of Death

Dennoriss Richardson: Autopsy Reports From State And Family Differ, Alabama Rules Hanging Suicide

Published on January 10, 2025

In October 2024, BOSSIP reported on the hanging death of Dennoriss Richardson in Sheffield, Alabama, at a home that he had no personal connection to. His family is convinced that foul play is afoot, but the Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville has ruled Richardson’s death a suicide following a state-sponsored autopsy. AL.com reported that the family commissioned a private autopsy via Dr. Adel Shaker, and he ruled that Richardson’s cause of death is “Asphyxia Secondary to Neck Compression”

However, Shaker did note the absence of a body part called the hyoid bone that is important in determining whether or not a hanging is a suicide.

Via AL:

“The article/ligature rope used at the scene did not accompany the body for examination,” Dr. Shaker wrote. “The crime scene photographs should be made available and studied carefully. The absence of the hyoid bone makes it difficult to determine if it was homicide or suicide. A thorough and meticulous investigation should be carried out to rule out staged suicide.”

Leigh Richardson, Dennoriss’ wife, released a statement via AP News reasserting her doubt in the state of Alabama’s investigative findings.

The sheriff’s department has “been saying he committed suicide from the beginning within five days of investigation,” Leigh Richardson said in a statement. “This is why we are fighting for the truth. This has not been easy by any means. However, we know that “NaNa” did not kill himself.”

The AP noted that the the hyoid bone was not present when Dr. Saker performed his examination of Richardson’s body. The state’s forensic pathologist, Dr. Thomas Andrew, says that the hyoid only breaks in 25% of strangulations and 50% of hangings. Dr. Andrew says that removal is “standard practice” and he would only supply it to a private pathologist if it is requested.

This is just another reason that the family doesn’t have faith in the process and is pushing for more transparency from the state. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

