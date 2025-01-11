Reality TV

Lexi Love, Lydia B. Kollins & Suzie Toot Talk Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Lexi Love, Lydia B. Kollins And Suzie Toot Talk Top Seasons Of The Show, Misconceptions & Messiness [Exclusive]

Published on January 10, 2025

Ahead of a brand new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, three of the queens told BOSSIP about all their Drag Race Mount Rushmore and all the misconceptions and messiness to come.

Lexi Love, Lydia B. Collins, Suzie Toot

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Tonight, the Olympics of drags will continue with 14 queens and the very first “Lip Sync for Your Life”, but with a twist!

As previously reported, this promises to be the splashiest season in HERstory because of the Badonka Dunk Tank. After the lipsync, eliminated queens get one last chance to shantay and stay. The queens will pull one of 10 levers, and if they dunk the fabulous Michelle Visage, they snatch immunity and a second shot at the crown. If not, it’s indeed time to sashay away.

Ahed of us finding out who will lip-synch against the premiere episode’s bottom queen, Accacia Forgot

RuPaul's Drag Race

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

 

Lexi Love, Lydia B. Kollins, and Suzie Toot told BOSSIP about their top seasons of Drag Race.

After Managing Editor Dani Canada shared that her top season of Drag Race is season 5, the queens chimed in with theirs.

“Season 5 is the GOAT!” said Suzie Toot. “The final lip sync between Jinkx and Detox to “Mambo Number Five”, honey! Riveting television, absolutely nuts!”

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Red Carpet and Premiere Screening

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

For Lexi Love, season one was a game-changer for her.

“I literally was starting drag a little bit before season one. So when it started, it changed the course of my life, my destiny. It changed my brain chemistry. And no matter what, I go back to that as the most It’s part of this whole experience.”

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Red Carpet and Premiere Screening

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Lydia B. Kollins fell in love with drag after seeing Adore Delano in season six.

“I would say season six is like the supreme of all of them. And especially Adore being on season six, that’s like the moment for me. She’s kind of like the first queen to be unapologetically anti -polished, polished, hot dog body, and I feel like that really That’s kind of queen that I am.”

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Red Carpet and Premiere Screening

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

Lexi Love, Lydia B. Kollins, And Suzie Toot Drop #DragRace BOSSIP Headlines

After dishing on misconceptions about them and their individual drag styles, the ladies each delivered BOSSIP headlines about their time on Drag Race.

Lydia B. Collins: “Lydia B. Collins is smashing the competition to smithereens with her cataclysmic heavyweight farts!”

Lexi Love: “Lexi Love is smashing the competition on RuPaul’s Drag Race to smithereens with her obscene amount of nudity!”

Suzie Toot: “Suzie Toot is smashing the competition on RuPaul’s Drag Race to smithereens by smizing!”

Watch our exclusive!

A new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs TONIGHT, January 10, at 8/9 c on MTV!

 

