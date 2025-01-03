‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive: Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Lana Ja’Rae & Sam Star Spill On Their Drag Families, Misconceptions, Michelle Visage & TS Madison

Shantay, they stay! Just before RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 serves its grand opening, four queens are kiki’ing on their drag family ties to Luxx Noir London, Trinity the Tuck, and Irene Dubois, while plotting to leave TS Madison and Michelle Visage gagged and gooped.

Tonight, queens from across the nation will enter the werk room to compete in the Olympics of drag, this time with a twist. As previously reported, this promises to be the splashiest season in HERstory, featuring 14 Queens competing for the coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $200,000.

Things will get especially interesting as there will be the Badonka Dunk Tank. After the lipsync, eliminated queens get one last chance to shantay and stay. The queens will pull one of 10 levers, and if they dunk the fabulous Michelle Visage, they snatch immunity and a second shot at the crown. If not, it’s indeed time to sashay away.

Speaking of Michelle, Dani Canada, Managing Editor of BOSSIP, asked contestants Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Lana Ja’Rae, and Sam Star a burning question:

“Who were you most nervous about being judged by, and why was it Michelle Visage?”

Lana Ja’Rae was quick with her answer.

“I feel like Michelle [Visage] just stays in my mind,” she said with a smirk. “RuPaul was already obsessed with me before I walked into the workroom, in my mind, said Lana. “But Michelle is RuPaul’s best friend. So my thought was, if Michelle loves you, RuPaul is going to love you. That’s how you win.”

Arrietty, known for her whimsical style and anime-inspired looks, had a different perspective.

“For me, I love Michelle, and I feel like I’d resonate with her on an ‘80s level,” she explained. “But TS Madison? I hold her on a pedestal. If she didn’t like me, I think I’d quit drag forever.”

The conversation then turned to the misconceptions surrounding pageant queens, a topic near and dear to Sam Star’s rhinestone-studded heart.

“People think we take ourselves too seriously, and sometimes we do,” she admitted. “But what they don’t realize is that pageant queens are multi-talented. Competing teaches you how to communicate, handle critiques, and grow from them. There’s so much more underneath the rhinestones.”

Acacia Forgot, Arrietty, Lana Ja’Rae & Sam Star Speak On Drag Family Legacies

The queens also shared insights from their drag families.

Arrietty, the drag daughter of Irene DuBois, revealed her mother’s best advice:

“Be creative, be your authentic self, and have fun because drag is an art form. And for Drag Race? Don’t get in your head. That’s hard when you’re on a competition show, but it’s key.”

Lana Ja’Rae, the daughter of Season 15 finalist Luxx Noir London, reflected on the weight of carrying her family’s legacy.

“It’s amazing to have Luxx as a mom,” she said. “But it was also anxiety-inducing. I felt like I had to be a finalist because she was. I had to remind myself that my journey is my own, and no one can take that away from me.”

Sam Star, the supermodel of the south/ the daughter of iconic co-winner Trinity the Tuck, echoed similar sentiments.

“There’s always pressure not to let them down,” she admitted. “But having Trinity in my corner gave me an advantage. She shared little tips and mental prep I wouldn’t have known otherwise. Without her, I don’t think I could’ve done it.”

Acacia, the self-proclaimed country queen of the season, brought the interview home with a fun hypothetical: If she could put a country star into drag, who would it be?

“Lainey Wilson,” she answered without hesitation. “She has the body for pants, loves her flared jeans, and would look so c**ty in drag with big blonde hair. I’d love to see it!”

Whether they’re serving looks or spilling tea, Acacia, Arrietty, Lana, and Sam are here to slay; watch our exclusive!

Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres TONIGHT, January 3 at 8/9 c on MTV!