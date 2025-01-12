For Your Viewing Pleasure! Rihanna Is Poppin’ Off 2025: New Year, New Curls, New Fenty!

The billionaire boss babe herself, Rihanna, just hit us with another flex to start the year, and whew, the internet can’t keep up!

The Barbados-born queen has done it again—giving us life, looks, and luxury all at once. This time, she’s rocking her natural sandy brown curls like the goddess she is while blessing us with a brand-new Fenty Beauty product.

Now, if you’ve been paying attention, you already know Rihanna doesn’t play when it comes to her beauty empire. In the latest Fenty Beauty ad, Rih-Rih steps out with short, curly natural hair that’s effortlessly stunning. She paired those popping curls with a dramatic smokey eye that says “come correct,” and a nude lip lined to perfection. Whew, Queen understands the assignment every single time!

The caption read, “Meet #YouMist Setting Spray – the skin-loving formula that keeps your makeup flawless all day long.”

And let’s talk about the reason for all this fabulosity—the new You Mist Makeup-Extending Setting Spray that’s about to snatch all our coins. Per a press release, this spray promises to keep your makeup on lock for 12 whole hours. Yes, TWELVE. That means no more meltdowns halfway through brunch or touch-up emergencies before happy hour. It’s alcohol-free, oil-free, and fragrance-free—because, let’s be real, nobody has time for clogged pores or irritation.

But wait, there’s more! This spray is loaded with wild thyme extract to keep your skin hydrated while protecting it from environmental stressors. In a recent press release, Rihanna said in a statement, “I wanted to make a setting spray that really locks in your makeup but moves with you, not against you. We spend the time putting on our makeup, we deserve to have it last! You Mist gives you 12-hour wear that makes your skin look and feel even better with each spray.” And if Rihanna says it, we believe it.

The setting spray officially drops on January 17th, and the Navy (plus everyone else with good sense) is already in the comments hyping it up. Fenty stans stay ready, and you know the shelves are gonna clear out fast.

This isn’t the only way Rihanna’s been securing her bag and serving looks this month. Just last week, she hit the ‘gram with long, dark hair featuring pink ombré ends for the latest Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection. Sis said versatility is her middle name! From natural curls to glamorous extensions, Rihanna’s hair game is as strong as her empire.

It’s giving new year, same boss moves. Whether she’s redefining beauty standards, dropping game-changing products, or making headlines with her effortless style, Rihanna reminds us that Black excellence is the standard, not the exception.

So, here’s to 2025 starting off with a bang—and a spritz. Thank you, Rihanna, for blessing us with curls, confidence, and another Fenty must-have. Now, excuse us while we set our alarms for January 17th. Ain’t no way we’re missing out on this! Will you be copping any of Fenty’s new products in the new year? Let us know your thoughts below!